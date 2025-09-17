Upper East Entrepreneurs Master Digital Tools Through GIZ Partnership

Young entrepreneurs across Ghana’s Upper East Region are embracing digital marketing technologies to expand their businesses following intensive training sessions organized under an international development partnership targeting rural economic growth.

The training session, held in Bolgatanga by Savana Signatures and facilitated by GIZ, brought together small business owners and development practitioners to learn about digital tools that can help reduce operational costs and expand customer reach without significant financial investment.

The Digital Transformation for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Ghana program represents a collaborative effort between German development agency GIZ and local implementation partner Savana Signatures to bridge the digital divide affecting small-scale entrepreneurs in Ghana’s northern regions.

Lucy Awimpangbi Atibilla, Chief Executive Officer of Prettitude Plaza, a corporate wear manufacturer targeting professional women, described how the training revolutionized her marketing approach beyond basic WhatsApp messaging. Previously relying on individual customer outreach through messaging applications, Atibilla learned automated tools enabling simultaneous communication with multiple customers.

The training addressed critical challenges facing small business owners seeking online presence without engaging expensive web developers. Atibilla expressed particular interest in website creation capabilities that would allow entrepreneurs to establish digital storefronts independently, reducing operational costs while expanding market reach.

The DTEG program, which supports digital literacy and entrepreneurship across Ghana, focuses on equipping women, youth, and marginalised groups with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

Conrad Duuti, program manager with Trade Aid Integrated who specializes in rural women’s initiatives, participated in sessions covering bulk messaging platforms including KologSoft and mNotify, alongside payment systems such as Hubtel. He emphasized digital marketing’s permanent integration into modern business practices, requiring entrepreneurs to master relevant technologies for competitive advantage.

Training modules encompassed website development, social media marketing across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram platforms, plus cashless payment systems enabling businesses to operate without handling substantial cash volumes. These capabilities particularly benefit rural entrepreneurs seeking broader customer bases beyond immediate geographic areas.

Racheal Antwi, project officer with Savana Signatures coordinating program implementation, explained that research indicated many women operate businesses but struggle achieving full potential within today’s digital economy. Social media presence has become essential for business credibility, enabling Upper East entrepreneurs to serve customers across different regions.

Program organizers reported measurable success stories, including one participant increasing monthly profits from 300 cedis to 4,000 cedis after implementing digital marketing strategies from earlier sessions. This thirteen-fold profit increase demonstrates the transformative potential of appropriate technology adoption for small-scale enterprises.

Participants identified three primary obstacles to digital tool adoption: limited access to appropriate technologies, insufficient knowledge regarding available tool utilization, and misconceptions that digital platforms require advanced literacy levels. Many entrepreneurs own smartphones but lack understanding of their business applications.

The program extends beyond face-to-face training through Digital Talk Series radio broadcasts targeting entrepreneurs unable to attend in-person sessions. The Digital Talk Series, development agency GIZ in partnership with Savana Signatures, broadcasts on two regional radio stations to teach small business owners how to leverage digital tools for growth.

Programming reaches audiences through A1 Radio and Zaa Radio in northern and Upper East regions, featuring business advisory centers, digital champions, and successful entrepreneurs sharing practical implementation advice. This multimedia approach ensures broader program accessibility for geographically dispersed participants.

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive four-month program covering Upper East, Upper West, Northeast, and Northern regions, with final sessions scheduled for the Northern region. Implementation emphasizes collaboration among women entrepreneurs and practical tool application rather than theoretical instruction.

The Entrepreneurship Policy Chatbot Entrepreneurship in Ghana (DTEG) is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ under the Digital Transformation Centre Ghana.

The program addresses broader challenges affecting Ghana’s informal economy, where numerous micro-enterprises lack digital integration capabilities essential for modern market participation. For instance, 25,000 youth and women-led MSMEs should access new or adapted digital financial services; 10,000 youth and women-led MSMEs will receive tailored digital and financial skills training; and over 7,500 MSMEs will receive skills training and e-commerce support from innovation hubs.

Savana Signatures, the local implementing partner, brings specialized experience in community development and entrepreneurship support. Savana Signatures was honored as Best Innovative Leadership in Social Change Organization at 2024 Ghana Philanthropy Awards.

The training outcomes align with Ghana’s broader digital transformation objectives, supporting economic diversification through technology adoption among traditionally underserved demographic groups. Rural women entrepreneurs represent significant untapped potential for economic growth through appropriate digital tool integration.

Program success depends on sustained support systems enabling participants to implement learned skills within their business operations while accessing ongoing technical assistance for complex digital marketing challenges.