Upper East Diabetes Patients Abandon Prescribed Drugs for Herbs

Many diabetes patients in the Upper East Region are not taking prescribed medications and are turning instead to herbal remedies, a physician specialist said Thursday after a World Diabetes Day screening exercise.

Emmanuel Anafo said health professionals discovered the widespread noncompliance while screening 264 people at the Upper East Regional Hospital’s forecourt on November 14. The findings raise concerns about patient adherence to medical treatment protocols in the region.

“Quite a number of the old people or people who already had diabetes were either not taking their medications as they should, some were resorting to herbal medications and other alternative drugs or management,” Anafo said. The pattern emerged during conversations with participants who underwent free health screenings to mark the annual diabetes awareness observance.

The screening detected new diabetes cases, though Anafo said he had not yet reviewed detailed results for specific numbers. Health workers also identified hypertensive patients during the exercise, including known cases who had stopped taking their prescribed medications entirely.

The shift toward traditional remedies reflects a broader challenge facing diabetes management in Ghana’s northern regions. Patients often abandon conventional medicine in favor of herbal treatments, despite limited scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness for chronic conditions like diabetes.

Anafo called on patients to visit hospitals for proper diagnosis and follow medical guidance rather than relying on unverified alternatives. He stressed that effective diabetes management requires strict adherence to evidence based treatment protocols.

“They should comply with their medications as directed by their physicians and also to follow their dietician advice in terms of taking their diet and also involve in physical activity,” he said. The physician emphasized that medication alone cannot control diabetes without corresponding lifestyle modifications.

The screening drew both new participants seeking initial health checks and existing patients monitoring their conditions. World Diabetes Day, observed annually on November 14, aims to raise awareness about the disease and encourage preventive health practices among at risk populations.

Diabetes remains a growing public health concern in Ghana, with rising prevalence rates documented in both urban and rural areas. The condition, if left unmanaged, can lead to serious complications including kidney failure, blindness, cardiovascular disease, and limb amputations.

Health professionals continue advocating for improved patient education about diabetes management, emphasizing that herbal remedies should not replace medically proven treatments. The Upper East Regional Hospital plans additional community outreach programs to address medication compliance challenges identified during the screening exercise.