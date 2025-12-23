Up to 74 Percent of Children Unregistered in Some Districts

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that up to 74 percent of children remain unregistered in some districts, raising concerns about access to basic services and long-term national planning.

Peter Yeltulme Mwinlaaru, a data scientist at GSS, disclosed this on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday while discussing district level findings from the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey. He said although the GSS did not directly investigate the causes within the dataset, discussions with experts point to several key barriers, including distance to registration centres, low awareness, and education levels of parents and caregivers.

“Access to birth registration centres is not the same across districts. Some households live far from registration points, and others do not fully understand the relevance of registering a child,” he explained.

According to Mwinlaaru, birth registration gives a child a legal identity and enables the state to plan effectively for education, healthcare, and social services. “It helps the country understand population trends and make informed decisions that improve the welfare of the people,” he said.

He noted that failure to register children could limit their access to education, healthcare, and other essential services later in life. The data reveals that more than half of children in 53 districts lack any form of birth registration, underscoring the severity of the challenge across multiple areas of the country.

Mwinlaaru also highlighted stark disparities in nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene across districts. He pointed to the double burden of malnutrition, where households have both stunted children and anemic women, noting that districts in parts of the Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions record particularly high levels.

On sanitation, he said Ghana missed its 2025 target for safe disposal of children’s feces, warning that improper disposal increases the risk of disease transmission and places a heavy burden on households and the health system.

He further expressed concern about low access to basic handwashing facilities, with some districts recording rates as low as 4 percent, compared to as high as 87 percent in others. “Having a designated place with water and soap encourages handwashing and reduces the risk of infectious diseases,” he said.

The GSS data also show high levels of excessive alcohol consumption among men aged 15 to 59 in some districts, particularly in parts of the Bono East, North East, and Upper East regions. Mwinlaaru warned that excessive drinking increases the risk of noncommunicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, and can also contribute to road accidents and domestic violence.

He urged policymakers to act on all indicators revealed by the data but emphasized that interventions must be district specific. “There cannot be just one solution. National policies are important, but implementation must be tailored to the specific problems of each district,” he said.

Mwinlaaru explained that Ghana cannot achieve equitable development without district level data to guide policy formulation and implementation. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Mwinlaaru said although national and regional statistics are useful, they often mask significant disparities at the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) level, where government policies are ultimately implemented.

“Policies are mostly taken at the national level, but implementation happens at the district level. If MMDAs rely only on national or regional averages, they may apply solutions that are not relevant to their local realities,” he said.

He noted that conditions and challenges vary widely between districts, even within the same region, making localized data essential for targeted interventions. “A solution that works for one district may not work for another because the depth, prevalence, and nature of the problem may be completely different,” he explained.

Mwinlaaru outlined the methodology used to generate district level indicators from the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey, which traditionally provides data only at the regional level. He said GSS combined data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which covers every household nationwide, with the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey, using a Small Area Estimation (SAE) model.

“This approach allows us to draw on the strengths of both datasets and produce reliable estimates for health and social indicators at the district level,” he said, adding that strict methodological standards were applied to ensure accuracy and fairness.

He stressed that the findings should guide policymakers to design localized solutions to localized problems, rather than relying on one size fits all national policies. The GSS has released six district level thematic reports using the SAE method, marking a significant step toward improving evidence based planning, social protection, and development targeting across all 261 districts.

The reports combine data from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey and the 2021 Population and Housing Census. The district level data is intended to guide policymakers, researchers, and development partners in designing interventions that respond to local realities rather than relying solely on national averages.

Earlier research using 2014 data showed that 29 percent of births in Ghana were neither registered nor had a certificate, 15 percent were registered without the issuance of a birth certificate, and slightly more than half, 56 percent, of births were registered with a certificate. Regional disparities were evident, with births in the Volta region more likely to neither be registered nor have a certificate compared to children in the Greater Accra region.