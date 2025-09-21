Unstoppables Triumph in Historic Homowo Ampe Championship

The Unstoppables claimed victory in the 2025 Homowo Ampe Competition at Accra Sports Stadium on September 19, showcasing the growing popularity of Ghana’s traditional sport that organizers believe will soon achieve international recognition and provide global opportunities for female athletes.

The Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) successfully organized the competition featuring seven teams competing in the traditional jumping game that has become a cornerstone of cultural preservation efforts during the annual Homowo festival celebrations.

Hostac secured second place while SWAG Ladies rounded out the podium in third position, demonstrating the competitive depth that has developed around Ampe since its adoption as an official traditional sport at the 2023 All Africa Games held in Ghana.

WOSPAG President Joyce Mahama, who was recently elected president of the African Women in Sports Association (AWISA) in November 2024, commended sponsors, athletes, and media representatives for their participation in advancing the sport’s profile within Ghana’s sporting calendar.

The competition drew special significance from the presence of Naa Yarley Achia Bronie I, the traditional queen of Adjenkotoku who achieved fame as Ghana’s pioneering professional female boxer Yarkor Chavez Annan before her enstoolment transformed her from sports competitor to traditional leader.

The former boxer, who holds International Boxing ID# 373385 and was enstooled as queen at Adjem Kotoku Nii Tsuru Manhia New Town, advised participants to approach Ampe seriously, predicting that the traditional sport will become international and “take them to places.”

Her encouragement carries particular weight given her transition from Ghana’s first lady of boxing to traditional leadership, demonstrating pathways for female athletes to maintain influence in sports development through different roles and platforms.

The competition reinforces Mahama’s long-standing belief that “the Ampe sport has come to stay and we shall use this to empower our girls in their future endeavours”, connecting traditional cultural practices with modern athletic development and women’s empowerment initiatives.

Ampe is a traditional sport played in Ghana mostly by females with clapping, jumping and counting as the basic features, creating fun that typically ends in friendship, making it particularly suitable for community-based competitions during cultural celebrations.

The timing during Homowo festival period adds cultural authenticity to the competition, as the festival typically occurs from late July to early September, providing natural integration between traditional celebrations and modern sporting events.

WOSPAG’s continued promotion of Ampe reflects broader efforts to preserve and modernize traditional Ghanaian games for contemporary audiences while maintaining their cultural integrity and community-building functions.

The sport’s adoption at the 2023 All Africa Games demonstrated continental recognition of traditional African sports, creating momentum for similar competitions that celebrate cultural heritage through organized athletic competition.

Mahama’s dual role as WOSPAG President and newly elected AWISA President positions her strategically to advocate for traditional African sports on continental platforms, potentially expanding opportunities for Ghanaian athletes in regional competitions.

The success of Saturday’s competition suggests growing institutional support for traditional sports that combine cultural preservation with athletic development, particularly for female athletes who dominate Ampe participation.

The presence of various sponsors indicates commercial viability for traditional sports events, crucial for sustainability and expansion of competitions beyond festival periods into regular sporting calendars.

Naa Yarley Achia Bronie I’s prediction about Ampe’s international potential reflects broader trends in global sports where traditional games from various cultures gain recognition through organized competition and cultural exchange programs.

The competition’s success at Accra Sports Stadium demonstrates that traditional sports can attract audiences and media attention comparable to conventional sporting events when properly organized and promoted through established sporting institutions.

WOSPAG’s continued investment in Ampe development suggests confidence that traditional sports can provide meaningful athletic opportunities while preserving cultural practices that might otherwise diminish in contemporary society.