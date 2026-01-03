Unsealed US Indictment Reveals Decades of State Sponsored Drug Trafficking by Maduro Regime

A federal court in New York has unsealed a sweeping indictment charging Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his wife, son, and inner circle with running the country as a criminal enterprise dedicated to flooding the United States with cocaine. The 25 page superseding indictment describes Venezuela’s government as a corrupt, illegitimate regime that has partnered with designated foreign terrorist organizations for over 25 years.

The charges filed in the Southern District of New York allege that Maduro and his co-conspirators leveraged state resources, including military forces, intelligence services, and diplomatic channels, to traffic thousands of tons of cocaine into American communities. Prosecutors claim the operation enriched both government elites and violent narco-terrorist groups operating throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Among those charged alongside Maduro are some of Venezuela’s most powerful political figures. Diosdado Cabello Rondon, currently serving as Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, is described as one of the country’s most influential officials. Cabello has served in various high ranking positions since playing a key role in Hugo Chavez’s return to power following the 2002 coup attempt, and is considered the second most powerful figure in Venezuelan politics.

Also indicted are Ramon Rodriguez Chacin, a former Minister of Interior and Justice who served as Governor, and Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, the First Lady and former President of the National Assembly. The charges extend to Maduro’s son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, known as Nicolasito, who currently serves as a member of the National Assembly.

The indictment names Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, better known as Nino Guerrero, as another defendant. Guerrero leads Tren de Aragua (TdA), a violent transnational gang that the United States designated as a foreign terrorist organization in January 2025. The 42 year old suspect transformed the prison based gang into a multinational criminal syndicate operating across North America, South America, and Europe. He remains at large, with the State Department offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

According to prosecutors, Venezuelan officials systematically turned their country into a safe haven for drug traffickers beginning in 1999. The indictment describes how state institutions became corrupted into what authorities call the Cartel of the Suns, named after the sun insignia worn by high ranking Venezuelan military officers.

The charges detail numerous specific criminal acts. While serving as Foreign Minister from 2006 to 2013, Maduro allegedly sold Venezuelan diplomatic passports to drug traffickers and used diplomatic flights to move drug proceeds from Mexico back to Venezuela. High ranking military and National Guard officials are accused of directly coordinating multi-ton cocaine shipments from the presidential hangar at Simon Bolivar International Airport.

The defendants allegedly worked directly with, financed, and armed several designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) including the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the National Liberation Army (ELN), Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, and Tren de Aragua. These partnerships facilitated the production, protection, and transportation of massive quantities of cocaine destined for United States markets.

Family members reportedly played active roles in the operation. The First Lady is accused of accepting bribes to broker meetings with anti-drug officials, while Maduro’s son allegedly used state oil company aircraft to move drugs and met with FARC commanders in Colombia to coordinate shipments.

The indictment brings four criminal counts against the defendants. The first charge alleges narco-terrorism conspiracy, specifically conspiring to use cocaine trafficking proceeds to provide financial support to designated terrorist organizations. The second count charges cocaine importation conspiracy, alleging the defendants conspired to import thousands of tons of cocaine into the United States.

The remaining charges involve possession of machine guns and destructive devices in furtherance of drug trafficking, and conspiracy to possess such weaponry. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of all property and proceeds derived from the alleged crimes.

This indictment represents one of the most direct and severe legal actions the United States has ever taken against a sitting head of state and his entire power structure. The charges frame Venezuela’s political crisis not merely as democratic backsliding, but as a systematic criminal operation run by the national government.

The case is prosecuted under US laws claiming extraterritorial jurisdiction for crimes committed against American interests. While Maduro previously remained beyond US reach, his capture Saturday during a military operation in Caracas has positioned him to face these charges in a New York courtroom.

The reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture had reportedly risen to $50 million by 2025, reflecting Washington’s determination to hold him accountable. The Justice Department initially brought charges against Maduro in 2020, but this superseding indictment adds additional defendants and details accumulated over subsequent years of investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that Maduro and his wife would soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil. The charges carry potential sentences ranging from decades to life imprisonment if convictions are secured.

The indictment provides extensive documentation of how Venezuela’s government allegedly corrupted institutions meant to combat drug trafficking and instead weaponized them to facilitate narcotics flows. It describes coordination between government officials and criminal networks that prosecutors say resulted in catastrophic harm to American communities through drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Guerrero Flores operated from Tocoron Prison in Aragua state, where he allegedly directed gang members to commit murders, sex trafficking, money laundering, and other violent crimes. Gang members spread throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, and into multiple American states including New York, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Illinois.

The case sets the stage for what will likely be a protracted legal battle, with international ramifications extending far beyond the courtroom. The charges severely isolate the Venezuelan regime and could trigger additional international sanctions targeting those accused of participating in state sponsored criminal activity.