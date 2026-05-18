Unpaid Role Expansion Drives Burnout And Turnover, CEO Warns

Companies are mistaking employee adaptability for infinite capacity, with unpaid role expansion now quietly driving burnout and turnover, said Pranav Dalal, founder of remote staffing firm Office Beacon.

In an interview with, Dalal said the practice of being “voluntold” into extra duties without title, pay, or workload adjustments has become common in lean organisations trying to do more with fewer people. What used to be framed as a stretch opportunity, he said, has quietly evolved into an expectation of unpaid role expansion.

“A growth opportunity expands your leverage, not just your workload,” Dalal said.

He drew a clear line between genuine development and exploitation. Real growth, he argued, comes with some combination of increased visibility, decision making authority, skill development, compensation, or a credible path to advancement. Exploitation looks different: expectations keep growing, ownership increases without authority, and the role somehow never translates into recognition or progression.

Many employees still accept the expanded duties. Dalal said high performers are often conditioned to associate saying yes with reliability, while in uncertain job markets, additional responsibilities can signal trust and build leverage for future promotions or external offers. The unspoken bet is that the investment pays off later.

Younger workers and remote employees are more exposed. They typically hold less organisational leverage and feel greater pressure to prove their value, Dalal said. In distributed teams, visibility itself becomes a form of currency that pushes staff to overextend rather than risk being read as disengaged.

When tasks are dropped on someone publicly in a meeting, Dalal advised a calm, clarifying response. Confirm priorities and deadlines, acknowledge the assignment professionally, and avoid defensive reactions, he said, since public delegation often signals trust rather than pressure.

For workers seeking recognition or a pay adjustment, the strongest framing is impact rather than emotion. He recommended documenting measurable contributions, aligning requests with business outcomes, and positioning growth as mutually beneficial. Timing and tone, he added, often decide whether the conversation lands.

On the employer side, Dalal said the most effective companies have stopped treating new headcount as the default response to operational pressure. They redesign workflows around flexibility, draw on remote talent and specialised outsourcing, use artificial intelligence assisted systems to lift output without inflating fixed costs, and become ruthless about cutting low impact work.

Stretch assignments, he said, should be treated as structured growth systems rather than sink or swim tests, with clear ownership, decision making authority, and regular coaching checkpoints attached.

The broader lesson, Dalal argued, is that talent retention will increasingly hinge on flexibility, transparent progression, and managers who can build trust without micromanaging. Companies that treat retention as an operating strategy rather than a perks programme, he said, will be the ones that hold onto institutional knowledge as labour markets tighten.