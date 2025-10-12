Unpacking The Career Myth In High Schools

In Ghana, many learners seem confused about what careers to choose and how to make those decisions. Some have little or incorrect information about which career path to follow. This often makes it hard for them to choose the right academic programs in school.

Society often praises certain careers as more respectable or better-paying than others. Because of this, learners feel pressured to follow these paths even when they are not interested or qualified. Some parents, influenced by these ideas, seek admission for their wards to pursue certain programs through monetary considerations. Others push their children to follow careers they, the parents, wanted for themselves. In extreme cases, they may even threaten to stop supporting their children if they do not agree.

This kind of pressure can cause many problems. Learners may lose interest in school, perform poorly, feel anxious, and struggle with motivation. Over time, this can affect their future and mental well-being.

A Ghanaian Rapper, Mr Kwame Nsiah Apau, popularly called Okyeame Kwame, has appealed to parents not to force their children to choose a career path that they may not be interested in.

Forcing a career path on your children, the multi-talented rapper said, might thwart their career progression among their peers and also end up shutting their God-given talent.

Using himself as an example, Okyeame Kwame said although he knew he would become a musician in future at age five, his parent forced him into reading accounting, which he ended up performing miserably (Graphic Business, 2020).

Research

A study by Otuei O. C. (2021), titled “Career Decision-Making Difficulties of Senior High School Learners in Koforidua Municipality,” revealed that false beliefs about careers were the biggest problem learners faced when choosing a career. Surprisingly, these difficulties affected learners across all program types and year groups. This shows that career myths cut across all backgrounds and affect many learners.

This article aims to explain the harmful effects of these myths and encourage better career choices.

Self-worth matters

Self-worth means how much you value yourself. It helps learners stay strong, especially when school gets hard. But when they start to believe that their worth depends on choosing a prestigious career, they begin to doubt themselves. They may feel like failures for not meeting what others expect even when they are doing well in areas they enjoy.

Academic validation

Sometimes, society judge learners only by their exam grades. If a learner performs poorly, others may consider them not smart or a failure. Consequently, many learners try to get validation through grades or choose programs they think will make others proud.

In this struggle to please others, learners often forget what they really enjoy. They pick subjects not because they love them, but because they seem more respected or safe.

Program selection

I remember my own time in school. When we were choosing programs, some of my peers who picked TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) felt ashamed and shy. They were afraid others would laugh at them or look down on them. Many felt out of place because their choices did not match society’s idea of success.

But the truth is, every program, general, technical, vocational, or business, has value. What matters is choosing something that fits your interests, strengths, and goals. Success is not one-size-fits-all. Some of my peers still wish they had chosen differently. They regret not following what they truly loved.

Conclusively, all work is valuable. No career is better than another just because of status or money. We must protect learners from harmful career myths before they make decisions they will regret.

Schools must strengthen guidance and counselling services, especially during course selection. Career talks should also be part of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings to help parents understand these issues and support their children better.

Most importantly, learners must feel confident to ask for guidance during course selection and be bold enough to follow the paths that match their true interests without fear or pressure from others.

Let us begin to define success not by what society expects, but by what brings purpose, growth, and fulfillment.

WRITTEN BY:

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

