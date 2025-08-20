Unlocking AfCFTA’s Potential: Historic Dialogue Aims to Bridge African Diplomacy and Business

SALT University College (SUC) is set to host the inaugural African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue (AfDiB 2025) on September 3, 2025, in a major push to align diplomatic efforts with the economic ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The landmark event, to be held at the Association of African Universities (AAU) headquarters in Accra, will convene government officials, diplomats, trade experts, business leaders, and academics under the theme “Harnessing African Diplomacy for the Success of AfCFTA.”

With the AfCFTA agreement now ratified by 48 of the 55 African Union member states, the dialogue is seen as a critical next step to translate the framework into tangible economic gains. The agreement, which creates a single market for 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion, is projected to boost intra-African trade by over 50% by removing tariffs and reducing trade barriers.

“The primary objective is to facilitate discussions and initiatives that would contribute towards the realization of the vision of AfCFTA,” stated a release from the organizers. The event is also designed to foster essential networking and collaboration among key stakeholders.

The dialogue will feature a keynote address by *Professor Lord Mawuko Yevugah, an Associate Professor of Political Economy and International Relations at GIMPA. A high-level panel discussion will include insights from **Dr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, Executive Director of the Africa Future Leaders Institute of Global Affairs (AFLIGA), and **Ms. Helen Appiah-Ampofo*, a renowned Broadcast Journalist with TV3.

Analysts project that a fully functional AfCFTA will be a game-changer for the continent, encouraging a shift from the export of raw materials to the production and trade of value-added goods. This transition is expected to catalyze investment flows, spur industrial growth, and create millions of jobs in sectors from agriculture and manufacturing to information technology and finance.

The host institution, SALT University College, is a Ghanaian tertiary institution accredited in 2018 and affiliated with GIMPA and the University of Cape Coast. Founded in 2003 as a leadership training institute, it now hosts a diverse student body from across Africa undertaking Masters and PhD programmes.

About AfDiB 2025: The African Diplomacy and Business Dialogue is a new annual forum established to create a sustainable platform for leveraging diplomatic channels to achieve Africa’s core business and economic integration goals, with a sharp focus on the success of the AfCFTA.

By Kingsley Asiedu