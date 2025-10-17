UNIVITY and Telespazio France Forge Global Space Connectivity Alliance

UNIVITY, a rapidly advancing developer of space-based connectivity services, has partnered with Telespazio France, a leading European satellite operations company, in a strategic move that signals the convergence of terrestrial and orbital technologies. The Memorandum of Understanding aims to deliver universal, high-speed internet connectivity by seamlessly integrating ground infrastructure with innovative space platforms.

Under the partnership terms, Telespazio France will participate in UNIVITY’s testing campaigns to evaluate and demonstrate the performance of its Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) solution to civil and defence customers. The ultimate vision is to integrate UNIVITY’s proprietary technology into Telespazio’s comprehensive service offerings, creating a hybrid connectivity package that leverages both terrestrial networks and satellite capabilities across underserved regions globally.

UNIVITY, founded in 2022 and formerly known as Constellation Technologies and Operations, develops a satellite constellation that enables telecom operators to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access from space, complementing terrestrial networks. The company’s unique approach combines operators’ existing 5G spectrum with VLEO satellites positioned at altitudes below 375 kilometres to deliver affordable, sustainable connectivity solutions particularly suited for rural, remote, and crisis-affected areas.

Telespazio’s global network of teleports and operational expertise will enable UNIVITY to accelerate deployment while delivering reliable, secure, and cost-effective solutions. These services will integrate seamlessly into existing telecommunications infrastructure, benefiting telecom operators, governments, and public service providers worldwide. The collaboration opens possibilities beyond basic internet services, with both firms exploring joint initiatives in satellite-based population alert systems and space surveillance applications.

Charles Delfieux, President and Founder of UNIVITY, emphasised the strategic significance of the arrangement. He highlighted that the partnership confirms UNIVITY’s ambition to develop a hybrid connectivity model combining terrestrial and space network capabilities, describing it as a global vision of universal and competitive connectivity. Corinne Mailles, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Telespazio France, positioned the partnership within the company’s broader commitment to supporting the NewSpace ecosystem through its “Operations as a Service” model, particularly in supporting French and European institutions and facilitating defence sector access to emerging space technologies.

UNIVITY recently achieved a major milestone by launching its first regenerative 5G millimetre-wave payload for space telecommunications in June 2025, less than six months after raising €9.3 million in funding. The company secured €31 million in France 2030 funding from the French space agency CNES, with total project value reaching €44 million including industrial co-financing, to develop a fully integrated satellite-based 5G solution designed and built entirely in France.

The UNIVITY constellation, branded “uniSky,” represents a distinctive European alternative to existing global satellite connectivity providers. Next milestones include launching two prototype satellites in 2027, with gradual constellation deployment occurring between 2028 and 2030. This timeline positions the venture as France’s response to growing international competition for satellite-based internet dominance, particularly from American and Asian technology leaders.

The partnership reflects broader European strategic interests in establishing sovereign, resilient connectivity infrastructure independent of foreign technology providers. By bridging terrestrial and space networks through trusted European operators, the collaboration addresses connectivity gaps in regions where traditional ground-based infrastructure remains inadequate or economically unfeasible to deploy.