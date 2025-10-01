University Teachers Weigh Strike Action as Galamsey Deadline Expires

Ghana’s university teachers are considering whether to launch another strike against illegal mining as the three-month ultimatum they gave government expires this week, with leaders questioning the economic logic of trading environmental devastation for short-term financial gains.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is deliberating its next moves during its 22nd biennial congress, where the organization’s immediate past President, Professor Mamudu Akudugu, emphasized that continued pressure remains essential even as government claims to be taking action.

The timing couldn’t be more pointed. UTAG issued its ultimatum in July following an emergency National Executive Council meeting, demanding that President John Mahama’s administration take decisive action against galamsey—the local term for illegal small-scale mining that’s poisoning water bodies and destroying agricultural land across Ghana.

That deadline has now passed, and university teachers find themselves weighing whether words alone will suffice or whether they need to escalate to industrial action that would disrupt teaching and learning at tertiary institutions nationwide.

Professor Akudugu framed the environmental crisis in stark economic terms during congress discussions. The calculus, he argued, simply doesn’t work: Ghana might gain a few million cedis from illegal mining revenues and royalties, but the cost of rehabilitating degraded lands and restoring polluted rivers will dwarf those gains many times over.

It’s a perspective grounded in the mounting evidence of galamsey’s true price tag. Water treatment costs have soared as the Ghana Water Company struggles to purify heavily contaminated rivers. Agricultural productivity has declined in mining-affected areas where soil degradation limits crop yields. Health complications linked to mercury and other heavy metals continue accumulating in communities near mining sites.

The association previously demonstrated its willingness to act on its convictions. UTAG embarked on a nationwide strike against galamsey in October 2024, though members later voted to suspend the action after assessing government responses and weighing the disruption to students against the urgency of environmental advocacy.

But suspension didn’t mean acceptance. University teachers maintained pressure through other channels, including research documentation of galamsey’s impacts, public advocacy, and engagement with policymakers. They’ve consistently argued that academia has a responsibility to speak truth about environmental destruction, even when that truth proves politically uncomfortable.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recently commended UTAG for maintaining its firm stance against illegal mining, acknowledging the association’s role in keeping environmental concerns prominent in national discourse. Yet commendations don’t restore rivers or reclaim farmland, and university teachers appear increasingly skeptical that verbal support translates into substantive action.

The congress deliberations reflect broader frustration among educated Ghanaians who’ve watched successive governments promise galamsey crackdowns while illegal mining persists and expands. Campaign pledges give way to enforcement challenges, political complications, and the reality that powerful interests benefit from the status quo.

President Mahama signed a “National Pledge Against Illegal and Irresponsible Mining” shortly after taking office, signaling commitment to addressing the crisis. His administration has launched task forces, conducted raids, and arrested illegal miners. Yet UTAG’s willingness to consider strike action suggests these efforts haven’t convinced academic observers that sustainable change is underway.

The challenge extends beyond enforcement alone. Galamsey exists because economic incentives favor it—unemployment drives desperate people toward illegal mining, global gold prices make extraction profitable, and corruption enables operations that should face immediate shutdown. Addressing root causes requires economic alternatives for communities dependent on illegal mining income, something that takes years to develop even with committed government support.

University teachers understand these complexities, but they also recognize that complexity can become an excuse for inaction. Every month that passes without decisive intervention means more water bodies poisoned, more agricultural land destroyed, more mercury accumulating in food chains.

Professor Akudugu’s economic argument cuts to the heart of Ghana’s development paradox: the country needs revenue, but destroying the natural resource base that supports long-term prosperity makes no rational sense. It’s the classic conflict between immediate gain and sustainable development, with illegal miners capturing short-term benefits while society bears long-term costs.

The question facing UTAG members is whether another strike would change this calculation. Strikes disrupt education, inconvenience students, and generate political heat—all intended outcomes when trying to force government action. But strikes also carry risks: public sympathy can erode if disruptions extend too long, and government might simply wait out the pressure.

UTAG appears to be weighing these tradeoffs carefully during its congress discussions. Some members likely favor immediate strike action to demonstrate that the expired deadline had teeth. Others probably counsel continued advocacy and engagement, giving government more time to demonstrate results before escalating to industrial action.

The broader anti-galamsey movement includes civil society groups, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and ordinary citizens alarmed by environmental destruction. University teachers bring particular credibility to this coalition through research expertise and institutional independence, making their voice especially valuable in policy debates.

Yet credibility requires follow-through. Having issued an ultimatum in July, UTAG now faces the classic challenge of any organization making threats: what happens when deadlines pass without the demanded action? Backing down risks appearing toothless; escalating risks consequences the organization must be prepared to sustain.

The congress deliberations will ultimately determine whether Ghana’s university teachers believe they’ve reached the point where disrupting education serves the greater good of protecting the country’s environmental future. It’s not a decision any educator takes lightly, but neither is watching the systematic degradation of ecosystems that future generations will inherit.

For now, UTAG is deliberating. How that deliberation concludes will send signals not just about the association’s determination, but also about whether academic advocacy alone can move government action on galamsey—or whether more disruptive measures become necessary when urgent warnings go unheeded.