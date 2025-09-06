University Professor Wins Ghana Parliamentary Primary

Professor Seidu Alidu secured the National Democratic Congress parliamentary ticket for Tamale Central on Saturday, winning 840 votes in a decisive victory that positions him as the party’s candidate in next month’s crucial by-election.

The Associate Professor and former Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana defeated 11 other aspirants at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, securing 840 votes out of 1,511 valid ballots cast. His closest challenger, former Tamale Metropolitan Assembly Mayor Abdul Hannan Gundado, polled 536 votes in the hotly contested race.

The comprehensive victory gives Professor Alidu a commanding mandate as the NDC seeks to retain the Tamale Central seat in the September 30 by-election. The contest follows the tragic death of incumbent MP Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who perished in a military helicopter crash on August 6 while serving as Minister of Environment, Science and Technology.

Twelve aspirants were cleared to contest the primary after vetting by a panel chaired by NDC Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, which completed its work on August 31. The remaining ten candidates managed only single and double-digit vote tallies, highlighting Professor Alidu’s dominance in the race.

Complete certified results showed Dr. Seidu Fiter Mohammed finishing third with 44 votes, followed by engineer Aliu Abdul Hamid with 23 votes. Other candidates included Alhassan Mbalba with 10 votes, Dr. Abdul Rahaman Rashid and Sadat Haruna with 9 votes each, and several others polling fewer than 10 votes. Only one ballot was rejected from the total 1,551 delegates registered to vote.

The NDC deployed extensive security measures to ensure transparency in the high-stakes primary. Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, Director of Elections and IT for the Northern Region, announced the deployment of 250 joint security personnel and the use of QR-code-enabled delegate tags to prevent irregularities.

Professor Alidu’s academic credentials and political experience distinguished him in a crowded field. Currently serving as Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission, he brings both scholarly expertise and administrative experience to the role.

The victory represents a significant political shift in Tamale Central, where the late Dr. Mohammed had built a strong constituency base. Professor Alidu must now unite the party and mobilize voters for the September 30 by-election against candidates from other political parties.

The primary’s outcome reflects broader trends in Ghanaian politics, where academic credentials increasingly influence voter preferences in urban constituencies. Professor Alidu’s commanding margin suggests strong grassroots support that could translate into electoral success next month.

His campaign emphasized continuity with the late MP’s development agenda while promising fresh perspectives on constituency challenges. The comprehensive victory provides momentum as the NDC seeks to maintain its parliamentary representation in the Northern Region stronghold.

The Tamale Central by-election holds significance beyond the single seat, serving as a barometer for party support in northern Ghana ahead of future electoral contests. Professor Alidu’s selection signals the NDC’s confidence in academic leadership to maintain the constituency.

With the primary concluded, attention now shifts to preparations for the September 30 by-election, where Professor Alidu will face candidates from the New Patriotic Party and other parties in what promises to be a competitive race for parliamentary representation.

The selection of a university professor reflects changing dynamics in Ghanaian politics, where educational credentials and policy expertise carry increasing weight with voters seeking effective representation in parliament.