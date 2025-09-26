University Pioneers Male Health Campaign Amid Ghana’s Hypertension Crisis

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has launched Ghana’s first university-based testicular health awareness campaign, with medical experts warning that men are dangerously neglecting critical health conditions including the “silent killer” hypertension that affects nearly one in five Ghanaian adults.

Dr. John Kanyiri Yambah, UEW’s Medical Director, used the groundbreaking seminar organized by the School of Communication and Media Studies (SCMS) to highlight the devastating consequences of male health neglect, sharing a personal tragedy that underscored the urgency of early detection and treatment.

“Last year, I lost a very close friend of mine because he was having an issue with his testis. And because it’s not so popular, doctors were finding it difficult to treat him, and he didn’t know much about it. So he did not check early, and he lost his life,” Dr. Yambah revealed to participants.

The initiative represents a significant departure from traditional October health campaigns that focus exclusively on breast cancer awareness. Evans Boahene, the seminar moderator, explained that the Department of Strategic Communication deliberately chose to spotlight men’s health issues that have been marginalized in Ghanaian society.

“This year, the School of Communication and Media Studies, as part of our projects, has decided to focus on our gentlemen, our fathers, our brothers, our soon-to-be husbands. We want to focus on testicular health and create the awareness that it is not only the breasts that can be affected, but the testes as well,” Boahene stated.

The campaign comes as Ghana grapples with alarming hypertension statistics, with the STEPS 2023 report revealing that nearly one in five Ghanaian adults has high blood pressure, and more than half don’t even know it. Medical experts describe hypertension as a particularly dangerous condition for men who are less likely to seek regular medical checkups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies hypertension as a “silent killer” because most people with the condition are unaware of the problem as it may have no warning signs or symptoms. This invisibility makes regular blood pressure monitoring essential for early detection and prevention of cardiovascular complications.

Ghana faces a significant healthcare delivery challenge, with the physician-to-patient ratio standing at 0.2:1000 compared to 2.6:1000 in the United States, making preventive health education crucial for reducing disease burden.

Dr. Yambah commended the SCMS initiative as long overdue, noting that testicular health represents one of the most neglected areas in medical awareness campaigns. “Over the decades we see a lot of campaigns on women’s health, breast cancer and all of that. But this is my first time seeing a campaign on the testis and its health,” he observed.

The seminar was broadcast live on Radio Windy Bay and streamed on Facebook, extending its reach beyond the university community. Reverend Sister Joanne Tory opened the program with a prayer asking for divine guidance on the awareness campaign.

The event forms part of coursework for Masters students in Social Campaign Planning and Management, creating an academic foundation for sustainable health communication initiatives. This educational approach ensures future communication professionals will be equipped to address neglected health topics through evidence-based campaigns.

Research indicates that 27.3% of Ghanaians screened for hypertension test positive for the condition, with two-thirds unaware of their status and only 49.5% of those on medication achieving proper control. These statistics highlight the critical need for targeted male health interventions.

The university’s pioneering approach addresses cultural barriers that prevent men from discussing reproductive health issues openly. By integrating medical expertise with strategic communication, the initiative aims to normalize conversations about male-specific health concerns.

The program attracted students, lecturers, medical professionals, and community members, demonstrating growing recognition that comprehensive health awareness must include gender-specific approaches. The success of this inaugural event may influence other Ghanaian universities to develop similar male health initiatives.

Dr. Yambah’s warnings about hypertension align with recent public health campaigns emphasizing the need for regular blood pressure monitoring, particularly among men who traditionally avoid preventive healthcare services. The integration of testicular and cardiovascular health awareness provides a comprehensive approach to male wellness.

The SCMS initiative represents a strategic shift in health communication, moving beyond reactive treatment to proactive prevention through targeted education. This academic-medical collaboration could serve as a model for addressing other neglected health issues affecting specific demographic groups.

University officials plan to expand the program beyond testicular health to include broader male wellness topics, potentially establishing UEW as a leader in gender-specific health education across Ghana’s higher education system.