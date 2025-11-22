University Opens Probe Into Lecturers After Television Altercation

The University of Ghana (UG) says it has begun internal processes to review the conduct of Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. George Domfeh following a heated on air altercation between the two Senior Members during a current affairs programme on TV3.

In a statement issued on November 21, 2025, management said it had noted a widely circulated video which captured Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. George Domfeh in a confrontation during a media engagement on The Key Points. According to the university, the footage showed a panel discussion that degenerated into a personal and heated exchange between the two.

The institution said the development triggered formal steps in line with its governing regulations. Management has, in accordance with the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011), triggered internal processes to review the conduct of the two Senior Members and take necessary disciplinary actions, the statement noted.

The university emphasized its expectations regarding staff behaviour, stating that it demands high standards of professionalism, integrity and decorum from all faculty and staff, and expects all members of the University community to uphold these values in both public and private engagements. Management remains committed to safeguarding the dignity of the University and preserving public confidence in the institution.

The altercation occurred on Saturday, November 15, 2025, during a live appearance on TV3’s The Key Points, a current affairs programme. Professor Gyampo, who is a lecturer at the Political Science Department and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority, and Dr. Domfeh, a senior lecturer at UG, were seen exchanging insults after their discussion turned personal.

Dr. Domfeh alleged that Prof. Gyampo is politically biased, accusing him of being self centred during his tenure as University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) president. Prof. Gyampo, who appeared visibly upset, fired back and accused Dr. Domfeh of being unfit as an academic.

A second video circulating on social media showed an even more chaotic scene off camera during a commercial break. In that footage, Dr. Domfeh made additional unverified allegations against Prof. Gyampo, including claims about inappropriate conduct with students. The videos triggered widespread reactions online, with many expressing disappointment at the conduct of the two lecturers.

Dr. Domfeh subsequently accused TV3 of deliberately omitting a crucial moment from its broadcast, claiming that the part where Prof. Gyampo allegedly got up from his seat and attempted to advance toward him was not included in the footage. He questioned TV3’s editorial motives, suggesting possible collusion or biased decision making.

After the incident, Gyampo, through his lawyers, demanded an apology and retraction. TV3 top management, including the Group CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), met with both parties’ legal teams and facilitated a negotiation.

Dr. Domfeh first announced the reconciliation in a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, November 20, 2025, indicating that they decided to bury the hatchet after they both admitted fault in a longer conversation. He stated that Professor Gyampo acknowledged that he regrets his commentary, which was distasteful and defamatory, especially considering their longstanding collegial relationship. Dr. Domfeh admitted that he went too hard with his comments and noted they have sincerely apologised to each other.

However, the reconciliation announcement sparked controversy when Prof. Gyampo’s response appeared to downplay the apology. He stated that Dr. Domfeh’s apology was accepted but refuted the allegation of defamation, saying he didn’t defame or attack anybody.

Despite the personal reconciliation between the two academics, the University of Ghana proceeded with its internal review process, issuing its statement the day after the public reconciliation was announced. The university’s decision to continue with disciplinary proceedings underscores its commitment to maintaining professional standards regardless of private settlements between individuals.

The incident has sparked broader conversations within Ghana’s academic and media circles about professional conduct, editorial ethics and the responsibilities of public intellectuals when engaging in policy debates. Many observers have called for greater civility in public discourse, particularly among academics who serve as role models for students and the wider society.