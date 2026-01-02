University of Ghana Students Face Sharp Fee Increases for 2025/2026

Students at the University of Ghana (UG) are expressing concern following the release of a provisional fee schedule showing significant increases in academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year, with increments exceeding 25 percent across all colleges.

The increases, which affect both fresh and continuing students, have sparked urgent calls for university management to clarify the rationale behind the sharp rise. Although the university is yet to officially explain the reasons, the approved fees indicate substantial upward adjustments that many students and families say could worsen financial pressures.

At the College of Humanities, which typically accommodates the largest student body at the university, Level 100 freshmen will pay GH¢3,110 for the 2025/26 academic year, representing a 34 percent increase from the GH¢2,319 charged in the 2024/25 academic year. Continuing students at the college will pay GH¢2,253, reflecting a 27 percent increase from the previous GH¢1,777.

The University of Ghana School of Law is seeing similar adjustments. Undergraduate freshers under the College of Humanities will pay GH¢3,226, a 33 percent increase from GH¢2,435 last academic year. Continuing law students will see their fees climb from GH¢1,890 to GH¢2,396, a 27 percent rise.

A significant contributor to the increases appears to be steep rises in third party levies. These auxiliary charges, which were GH¢255 last year, have jumped to GH¢767 for freshmen, marking an astonishing 200 percent increase. Continuing students will now pay GH¢455 in third party fees.

The third party charges breakdown includes Students Representative Council (SRC) Hostel Development Levy of GH¢100, a 75th Anniversary Legacy Project contribution of GH¢100, SRC welfare fees of GH¢50, reprographic fees of GH¢5, and an optional Telecel data and airtime package.

The trend of steep fee increases is not confined to the College of Humanities and the School of Law. Other faculties, including the College of Health Sciences, College of Basic and Applied Sciences, and College of Education, have also reported hikes ranging between 25 and 35 percent.

At the College of Health Sciences, medical school freshmen will see notable increases, while pharmacy and nursing students across various levels are facing similar upward adjustments in their fee structures. The College of Basic and Applied Sciences and the College of Education have likewise implemented substantial increases affecting students in science, technology, and education programmes.

A coalition of student representatives is urging university authorities to provide comprehensive justifications for the rapid increases. They warn that such financial burdens may impose added strain on students and their families, particularly in a period when households are grappling with broader cost of living pressures.

The lack of prior notification about the fee adjustments has emerged as a critical concern among students. Many incoming freshmen and returning students say they are left questioning their financial preparedness as the implications of these increases loom large, just months before the new academic year begins.

The provisional figures, made available to the public, reflect what students describe as a stark reality. Many are now faced with difficult decisions about how to finance their education in the face of increases that, for some programmes, approach or exceed one third of previous costs.

Student groups have indicated they will continue to engage university management and are calling for transparency regarding the specific factors driving the fee hikes. They are also seeking clarity on whether any provisions or support mechanisms will be put in place to assist students from low income backgrounds who may struggle to meet the new fee requirements.

As of now, the University of Ghana management has not issued a detailed public statement explaining the increases or outlining measures to mitigate their impact on students. The provisional schedule remains subject to final approval, though students say the lack of communication has created uncertainty and anxiety about the upcoming academic year.