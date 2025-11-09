University of Ghana Researcher Wins Norwegian Fellowship

Philip Kwasi Banini has earned the 2025 Visiting Research Fellowship in Ocean Governance and Law of the Sea, a collaboration between the University of Ghana’s Ocean Governance and Research Project (OGP) and Norway’s Norwegian Centre for Law of the Sea (NCLOS).

The fellowship grants Mr Banini two months of advanced research opportunities at NCLOS in Tromsø, Norway, scheduled for November and December 2025. His selection emerged from a rigorous national competition that drew applicants from universities across Ghana.

Mr Banini’s research proposal examining “Comprehensive Legal Framework for Marine Protected Areas in Ghana” impressed the selection panel with its alignment to the fellowship’s mission of strengthening academic ties between Ghana and Norway. The project addresses critical gaps in Ghana’s marine conservation legal architecture.

During his Norwegian residency, the researcher will conduct independent investigations, collaborate with NCLOS faculty members, and participate in academic seminars, conferences and workshops. He’ll also work alongside other researchers on existing NCLOS projects while developing his marine protection framework study.

The fellowship carries specific deliverables. Mr Banini must produce a publishable research paper or report for distribution by both NCLOS and the University of Ghana. He’ll present his progress and findings at scheduled intervals to both institutions throughout the fellowship period.

Upon returning to Ghana, Mr Banini will join the University of Ghana’s Ocean Governance Project as a formally affiliated researcher, adding to the project’s research capacity in maritime law and governance.

The selection committee, featuring representatives from both the University of Ghana OGP and NCLOS, evaluated applications using three primary criteria: academic excellence, demonstrated research capabilities, and the quality and relevance of proposed research topics.

Mr Banini currently serves as a Project Officer with the Ocean Governance and Research Project at the University of Ghana School of Law. He brings experience from multiple sectors, including co-founding iWatch Africa, a policy think tank focused on governance transparency in Africa. His academic background includes studies in petroleum geoscience and aquatic health management systems.

The OGP aims to strengthen Ghana’s capacity in teaching, researching and implementing law of the sea and ocean governance principles. The project develops capacity building activities, research partnerships, and legislative frameworks for ocean governance across the nation.

The University of Ghana School of Law community congratulated Mr Banini on the achievement, expressing confidence in his ability to represent the institution on this international platform and contribute meaningfully to ocean governance scholarship.