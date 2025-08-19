University of Ghana Pivots to Entrepreneurship Amid Job Crisis

The University of Ghana is betting on innovation and entrepreneurship to address the country’s youth unemployment crisis.

With student numbers soaring from 5,000 to over 72,000 in recent decades, the institution recognizes that traditional career paths can no longer absorb new graduates.

Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, the university’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Development, says the shift is necessary. He argues that not every graduate can land a government or white-collar job. Instead, students must learn to create livelihoods from their own ideas.

The university now runs pitching competitions and incubation programs to support student startups. Many of these ventures focus on agriculture, tackling issues like post-harvest losses, food waste, and climate resilience. Some have developed low-cost storage solutions that keep produce fresh for up to two days without refrigeration.

Prof. Asante points to elite global universities where even PhD candidates launch companies based on their research. He believes Ghana must make similar investments in innovation ecosystems. The government, he says, should prioritize youth-led enterprise with the same urgency it has shown toward health infrastructure.

This approach isn’t just about creating jobs. It’s about solving systemic challenges like food insecurity and climate adaptation through homegrown ingenuity.