University of Ghana Offers 300 Plus Academic Programs

The University of Ghana currently provides more than 300 accredited academic programs across undergraduate and graduate levels, serving over 73,000 students at its Legon campus and other facilities.

Ghana’s oldest university operates through four distinct colleges that address various educational needs. The institution enrolled 63,646 undergraduate students and 9,509 graduate students during its most recent reporting period, according to official university data. The campus also hosts 667 international students from various countries.

The University of Ghana (UG) was established on August 11, 1948, as the University College of the Gold Coast. British colonial authorities created the institution through an ordinance to promote university education, learning, and research in what would become independent Ghana nine years later.

The academic structure divides into the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, College of Education, College of Health Sciences, and College of Humanities. A central administration coordinates activities through the School of Graduate Studies and Office of International Programmes. The university employs 6,565 faculty and staff members who support teaching, research, and administrative functions.

Students can pursue degrees ranging from bachelor’s programs in actuarial science, computer engineering, and nursing to advanced doctoral studies in fields like nuclear engineering, public health, and African studies. The Business School offers Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programs with specializations in finance, marketing, and operations management.

Health sciences represent a significant portion of academic offerings. The university grants Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees, along with specialized programs in medical laboratory science, physiotherapy, and respiratory therapy. Graduate options include clinical psychology, genetic counseling, and health policy management.

Law students can earn Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degrees or pursue master’s programs in areas such as maritime law, energy law, and human rights law practice. The institution also provides programs in alternative dispute resolution and paralegal practice for legal professionals seeking additional credentials.

Agricultural programs cover agribusiness, crop science, aquaculture, and food processing engineering. Students interested in environmental issues can study climate change and sustainable development, coastal zone management, or environmental sanitation at graduate levels.

The College of Humanities houses departments offering studies in languages including Arabic, French, Russian, and Spanish. Programs in archaeology, museum and heritage studies, and translation studies serve students interested in cultural preservation and linguistic work.

Technical fields include biomedical engineering, material science engineering, and multiple nuclear science specializations. The university operates programs in applied nuclear physics, nuclear earth science, and nuclear technology applications in petroleum and mining industries.

Arts programs span dance, music, and theatre arts with options for Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees. Communication studies, journalism emphasis areas, and strategic communication programs prepare students for media careers.

Business analytics emerged as a newer program offering, reflecting industry demand for data science capabilities. The university also provides information technology programs, computer science degrees, and specialized courses in business intelligence and analytics.

Education programs train teachers for various grade levels through Bachelor of Education degrees with specializations in early grade, upper grade, and junior high school instruction. Graduate studies in educational leadership and management, distance education, and curriculum development support professional educators.

Social science options include psychology, sociology, political science, and development studies at multiple degree levels. Population studies, migration studies, and aging studies address demographic research needs.

The institution maintains programs in actuarial science, risk management, and financial markets to serve Ghana’s growing financial services sector. Development finance and economic policy management programs target professionals working in economic planning roles.

Public administration degrees at master’s and doctoral levels prepare civil servants and policy professionals. Related programs cover public sector management, public financial administration, and law and practice of public administration.

Research opportunities exist across disciplines through Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs. The university emphasizes research output alongside teaching responsibilities for faculty members.

Admission requirements vary by program and level. Undergraduate applicants typically need strong performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or equivalent qualifications. Graduate programs require relevant bachelor’s degrees and may mandate work experience for executive programs.

The collegiate system allows each college to develop programs addressing specific academic and professional needs while maintaining university wide standards. This structure has enabled UG to expand offerings without losing administrative coherence.

International partnerships enhance program quality through faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and curriculum development collaborations. The Office of International Programmes coordinates these activities and supports international student recruitment.

Program accreditation comes from the National Accreditation Board, which evaluates Ghanaian higher education institutions. Professional programs in fields like nursing, pharmacy, and engineering require additional certification from relevant regulatory bodies.

Distance learning options exist for select programs, particularly in education and business administration. Weekend and sandwich programs accommodate working professionals who cannot attend regular weekday classes.