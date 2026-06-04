University of Ghana Hosts Kenyan High Commissioner

The University of Ghana’s International Programmes Office hosted the Kenyan High Commissioner on a courtesy visit aimed at deepening academic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting brought together both parties to explore how higher education institutions in Kenya and the University of Ghana can strengthen their relationship. Discussions centred on closer collaboration in teaching, research and institutional development.

Participants examined opportunities for academic partnerships, student exchange programmes and greater mobility for students and staff. They also weighed formal arrangements that would improve knowledge sharing and broaden cross cultural learning.

Officials said stronger ties between Ghanaian and Kenyan universities would help advance higher education across Africa by driving innovation, research excellence and regional cooperation.

The visit reflects the University of Ghana’s wider push to expand its international partnerships and open doors for students and faculty to work with institutions across the continent and beyond.

Both sides closed the engagement by agreeing to pursue partnerships that benefit each institution and reinforce educational links between Ghana and Kenya.