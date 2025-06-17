University of Ghana Disciplines 115 Students for Examination Offenses

The University of Ghana has imposed disciplinary measures on 115 students following confirmed cases of misconduct, with examination malpractice constituting the majority of violations.

Registrar Emelia Agyei-Mensah confirmed the sanctions in an official statement, revealing that 14 students received two-year suspensions for severe disciplinary breaches.

University authorities canceled examination results for students involved in academic dishonesty, while others faced proportionate penalties for disorderly conduct. “The institution maintains zero tolerance for actions compromising academic integrity,” the statement read, referencing the university’s recently updated disciplinary code.

This enforcement follows a nationwide trend of heightened academic oversight, as Ghana’s National Accreditation Board reports increasing malpractice cases across tertiary institutions. The University of Ghana’s decisive action reinforces its position as a leader in upholding educational standards, with its disciplinary framework serving as a model for other institutions.