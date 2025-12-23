University of Ghana Commissions Innovation Enclave to Drive Youth Entrepreneurship

The University of Ghana (UG) has commissioned its Innovation Enclave, a state of the art facility aimed at bridging the gap between academic research and enterprise development, while promoting youth entrepreneurship and technological innovation.

The commissioning, held on Sunday, December 22, 2025, at the former Research and Innovation Directorate (RID) Annex, represents a major milestone in the University’s strategy to position itself as a center for creativity, innovation and practical problem solving.

The project was delivered through a strong partnership involving the University of Ghana, the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), and Imperial College London, with support from both local and international stakeholders. The collaboration between UG and KIC dates back to 2016, when the Center was first established in Ghana to focus on innovation in agriculture, the country’s most important sector and largest employer.

Speaking at the commissioning, Mr Benjamin Gyan Kesse, Executive Director of the Kosmos Innovation Center, urged the University to rethink traditional academic structures to better support student entrepreneurs. He noted that many talented students often face the difficult choice between continuing their education and scaling their businesses, a challenge that could be addressed through flexible academic arrangements.

“Can the University start thinking about creating special vehicle processes for young entrepreneurs? Let us find ways to support brilliant innovators and push them to succeed for Ghana. These are the people who will make our universities great,” he said.

Mr Gyan Kesse disclosed that data from KIC supported startups showed that student led ventures created an average of eight to ten jobs each, underscoring their importance in addressing youth unemployment. Since its inception in 2016, the Kosmos Innovation Center has trained more than 7,000 aspiring entrepreneurs through its programs, resulting in the creation of more than 100 promising startups that have secured seed funding, additional business training and capital investment.

Responding to the call, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, highlighted the value of sustained partnerships, noting that UG’s collaboration with KIC had been built on trust and a shared vision over nearly a decade. She expressed pride in the achievements of UG students on both continental and global platforms, citing successes in areas such as food packaging innovation and competitive debating.

Professor Amfo assured stakeholders of the University’s readiness to adapt its systems to support exceptional student entrepreneurs. “We have heard your plea and the challenge you have thrown at us to be creative and accommodate such students so they do not drop out,” she said.

She announced that the Pro Vice Chancellors responsible for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs would explore modular academic programmes to enable students to combine academic learning with hands on entrepreneurial experience. This approach would allow student entrepreneurs to pause their studies temporarily to develop their businesses, then return to complete their degrees without penalty.

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the contributions of the KGL Foundation, Nubuke Foundation and Impact Hub Accra in supporting the initiative. She described the Innovation Enclave as a center of excellence for innovation in service to humanity and as a catalyst for national development.

The Innovation Enclave provides a physical space where students, researchers and entrepreneurs can collaborate, access modern equipment, receive technical mentorship and develop solutions to real world problems. The facility is designed to support the entire innovation cycle, from ideation and research through prototyping and commercialization.

International and local partners, including Imperial College London, whose expertise in innovation ecosystems has been instrumental to the project, continue to support the facility. Imperial College London brings decades of experience in translating academic research into commercial applications, having established one of the world’s most successful university innovation ecosystems.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior University officials, including Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, representatives of the French Embassy, and various industry partners. The diverse attendance reflected the multi stakeholder approach that has characterized the project from its inception.

In 2020, Kosmos Energy re established Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana as an independent non profit organization to enable it to take advantage of new funding opportunities and expand its reach. As part of a multi year partnership announced that year, the Mastercard Foundation agreed to invest approximately US$16 million over four years in Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana programming.

With this financial support, Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana has expanded operations to offer more training to a greater number of young entrepreneurs in every region of the country. While KIC is now an independent organization separate from Kosmos Energy, its goal remains the same: nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses to create a healthier and more diverse economy fueled by local talent and innovation.

Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President and Country Manager of Kosmos Energy, serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana. Under his leadership, the organization has maintained strong ties with both the corporate sector and academic institutions while expanding its impact across Ghana.

Earlier in 2025, the University of Ghana’s School of Agriculture launched the Initiative for Youth in Agricultural Transformation (IYAT) in partnership with KIC. The four year programme, which runs from 2022 to 2025 under the leadership of Professor Irene Egyir, Dean of the School of Agriculture, trains and exposes young people to the challenges and opportunities of the agricultural sector, equips them with employable skills and provides support to create and sustain innovative solutions.

The startup projects generated from this initiative serve as a special purpose vehicle to boost the agricultural sector. According to Professor Egyir, the collaboration with KIC enhances training and the benefits of the programme are far reaching, with plans to extend it to other departments within the School.

In November 2025, Kosmos Innovation Center also commissioned its state of the art KIC Center of Excellence at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region. That facility features six specialized laboratories including a Food Innovation Lab, Electronics Lab, Mechatronics Lab, Computer Design Lab, Metal Fabrication Lab and Woodworking Lab, forming a complete ecosystem where innovators can design, prototype and manufacture solutions tailored to Ghana’s economic needs.

The establishment of the Innovation Enclave at the University of Ghana complements this hardware focused facility by providing a space for ideation, research collaboration and business development closer to the capital. Together, these facilities create a comprehensive innovation ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

The Innovation Enclave is expected to serve not only University of Ghana students but also entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers from across the country who seek access to world class facilities, expert mentorship and a collaborative environment. The facility will host workshops, training programs, pitch competitions and networking events designed to connect innovators with investors, industry partners and potential customers.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in West Africa, facilities like the Innovation Enclave play a crucial role in translating academic excellence into economic impact. By providing the infrastructure, support systems and partnerships necessary for innovation to thrive, the University of Ghana is demonstrating its commitment to producing graduates who are not just job seekers but job creators.

The commissioning of the Innovation Enclave marks a significant step forward in Ghana’s efforts to build a knowledge based economy driven by homegrown innovation. As Mr Gyan Kesse noted at the KIC Center of Excellence commissioning in November, “The future of innovation in Ghana will be built by Ghanaians, in Ghana, for Ghana and for Africa.”