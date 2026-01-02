University of Ghana Attributes Fee Increases to Student Leadership Charges

University of Ghana (UG) management has clarified that reported increases exceeding 25 percent in academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year stem largely from third party charges imposed by student leadership bodies rather than university imposed adjustments.

Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Gordon Awandare explained on Friday that the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) approved these additional fees through their own governance structures. University management did not impose these fees, he emphasized during an interview with Citi News. Students with concerns should engage directly with their SRC or GRASAG leadership since these charges support student programmes and activities.

The clarification follows widespread concern among students and parents after provisional fee schedules revealed substantial increases affecting both fresh and continuing students across all colleges. Level 100 freshmen at the College of Humanities now face fees of GH¢3,110 for the 2025/26 academic year, representing a 34 percent increase from the GH¢2,319 charged in 2024/25. Continuing students at the college will pay GH¢2,253, reflecting a 27 percent rise from the previous GH¢1,777.

Third party fees constitute the major driver behind the apparent increases. These auxiliary charges jumped from GH¢255 last academic year to GH¢767 for freshmen and GH¢455 for continuing students, marking increases of approximately 200 percent and 78 percent respectively. The sharp escalation in student leadership fees accounts for most of the overall percentage increases that initially alarmed the university community.

The third party charges breakdown includes an SRC Hostel Development Levy of GH¢100, a 75th Anniversary Legacy Project contribution of GH¢100, SRC welfare fees of GH¢50, reprographic fees of GH¢5, and an optional Telecel data and airtime package. These components were approved through student governance processes and communicated to students over two weeks ago, according to Professor Awandare.

At the University of Ghana School of Law, undergraduate freshers under the College of Humanities will pay GH¢3,226, a 33 percent increase from GH¢2,435 last academic year. Continuing law students will see their fees climb from GH¢1,890 to GH¢2,396, a 27 percent rise. Similar patterns appear across other colleges as the third party levy increases affect all student categories.

Professor Awandare defended the overall fee structure as reasonable considering prevailing economic conditions. When you examine fees of about GH¢2,000 for an entire academic year at Ghana’s premier university, it becomes difficult to describe them as excessive, he argued. Utilities and operational costs have increased significantly, yet university fees have largely remained unchanged since 2022.

The Pro Vice Chancellor emphasized that management has limited control over third party fees imposed by student leadership. These fees were approved through student governance structures separate from university administration. Students questioning the necessity or appropriateness of these charges should direct their concerns to elected student representatives who made the decisions.

Graduate students face similar increases in GRASAG imposed charges. The breakdown for postgraduates includes a GRASAG Development Levy of GH¢250, the 75th Anniversary Legacy Project contribution of GH¢100, reprographic fees of GH¢5, and GRASAG Dues Top Up of GH¢30. These additions combine with base academic fees to create the total amounts students must pay.

The 75th Anniversary Legacy Project charge represents a time limited levy intended to support celebrations and infrastructure projects marking the university’s diamond jubilee. Student leadership bodies proposed this special assessment to create lasting contributions commemorating the milestone. The project aims to fund physical improvements and programs that will benefit future student generations.

The SRC Hostel Development Levy reflects student government efforts to improve residential facilities across campus. Accommodation challenges at UG have persisted for years, with many students struggling to secure on campus housing. The levy funds construction and renovation projects intended to expand capacity and upgrade existing residence halls to modern standards.

Management stressed that these necessary adjustments reflect current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions. Professor Awandare encouraged students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue. The university maintains that elected student representatives bear responsibility for explaining and justifying the fees they approved.

The clarification has not fully satisfied all stakeholders. Some students argue that regardless of who imposed the fees, the overall financial burden remains problematic for families already struggling with Ghana’s economic challenges. They contend that student leadership bodies should have conducted more extensive consultations before approving increases of this magnitude.

Others question whether SRC and GRASAG possess the authority to impose mandatory levies approaching or exceeding GH¢500 without broader student referendum. While student constitutions typically grant executive bodies certain spending and revenue raising powers, the scale of these increases arguably warrants direct approval from the wider student body through general assemblies or voting processes.

The timing of the announcement compounds the controversy. Many students learned about the increases only when provisional schedules appeared online, leaving limited time for financial planning. Families expecting to pay amounts similar to previous years suddenly face substantially higher bills with semester commencement approaching. This compressed timeline restricts options for students whose families cannot immediately accommodate the unexpected expenses.

Some parents have expressed frustration on social media platforms, questioning how student leadership could approve such significant levies without gauging families’ ability to absorb additional costs. They argue that even if technically legal, the increases demonstrate poor judgment given Ghana’s current economic environment where inflation and currency depreciation have already strained household budgets.

Student leaders have yet to issue comprehensive public statements defending their decisions or explaining the specific projects and programs the additional revenue will fund. This communication gap leaves students speculating about how their money will be spent and whether the benefits justify the costs. Transparency about budget allocations could help build acceptance even among those unhappy about paying more.

The controversy highlights broader tensions in university governance regarding the appropriate balance between administrative authority, student autonomy, and parental involvement in financial decisions affecting tertiary education. While student self governance represents an important principle, the implications extend beyond campus when families must find resources to cover imposed charges.

University administration faces its own criticism despite shifting responsibility to student leadership. Critics argue that management should have anticipated the backlash when provisional schedules appeared and proactively communicated the situation rather than waiting for public outrage to emerge. Early intervention explaining the fee structure might have prevented some confusion and anger.

The university’s assertion that base academic fees remained largely unchanged since 2022 deserves context. While the core instructional charges may not have increased substantially, Ghana’s inflation rate over this period significantly eroded the purchasing power of those nominal amounts. What cost GH¢2,000 in 2022 requires approximately GH¢2,800 in 2025 to maintain equivalent value, suggesting real fees have effectively declined even as expenses rose.

This economic reality creates pressure from multiple directions. University administration faces rising costs for utilities, salaries, maintenance, and supplies without proportional revenue increases from government subventions or academic fees. Student leadership bodies similarly confront growing demands for services, programs, and facilities improvements with limited traditional funding sources. The resulting squeeze pushes both groups toward seeking additional revenue despite knowing families face their own financial constraints.

The optional Telecel data and airtime package represents an attempt to provide value alongside mandatory charges. Many students require mobile connectivity for accessing online resources, communicating with faculty, and coordinating group projects. Bundling telecommunications services at potentially discounted rates could benefit users while generating commission revenue for student organizations. However, labeling it optional while including it in published fee schedules creates confusion about whether students can actually opt out.

Educational financing challenges extend beyond UG to affect tertiary institutions nationwide. Public universities across Ghana struggle with inadequate government funding, aging infrastructure, and pressure to maintain academic standards despite resource constraints. Private institutions charge substantially higher fees but serve limited student populations. The resulting accessibility crisis means many qualified applicants cannot afford university education even at supposedly affordable public institutions.

Some education advocates argue Ghana needs fundamental restructuring of tertiary financing rather than incremental adjustments that perpetually disadvantage lower income families. Proposals include expanded scholarship programs, income contingent loan systems, and targeted subsidies ensuring talented students can attend regardless of family financial circumstances. Current arrangements effectively ration access based partly on ability to pay rather than purely on academic merit.

The provisional fee schedules remain subject to final approval, though students express skepticism about whether any meaningful reductions will occur before implementation. Past precedent suggests that once published fee structures rarely undergo substantial downward revision. This expectation drives urgency among concerned students and parents seeking explanations and possible modifications before amounts become fixed.

Professor Awandare’s comments about GH¢2,000 annual fees being reasonable compared to operational costs raise questions about the university’s overall financial model. If costs have increased substantially since 2022 while fees remained static, how has UG maintained operations? The answer likely involves some combination of government subventions, donor support, internally generated funds from commercial ventures, and operational efficiencies. Understanding this bigger financial picture would help stakeholders evaluate whether additional student contributions truly constitute necessity versus convenience.

The controversy arrives as Ghana’s education sector faces multiple simultaneous pressures. Teacher shortages affect basic and secondary schools, infrastructure deficits constrain quality delivery, and debates continue about curriculum reforms and assessment methods. Tertiary institutions navigate these systemic challenges while managing their own specific issues around accreditation, research capacity, international competitiveness, and graduate employability outcomes.

For students planning to enroll in the 2025/26 academic year, the fee increases create immediate practical challenges. Those who completed secondary school expecting to pay amounts advertised in previous cycles now face substantially higher costs that may exceed family budgets. Some may need to defer admission, seek additional financial aid, or pursue alternative educational pathways if they cannot secure the required funds.

The Student Loan Trust Fund offers some relief, though its capacity remains limited relative to demand. Many applicants wait months for loan processing while others never receive approval despite meeting stated criteria. Even successful applicants sometimes get partial amounts insufficient to cover full costs, requiring supplementary family contributions. The system’s limitations mean loans cannot fully solve affordability challenges for all who need assistance.

As the academic year approaches, pressure will mount on all parties for clearer communication and possible solutions. Whether university management, student leadership, or government authorities take substantive action to address concerns remains uncertain. The provisional status of current schedules offers theoretical flexibility, though practical constraints may limit realistic options for meaningful adjustments before semester begins.