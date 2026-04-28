University of Ghana Archaeologist Rejects False Biblical Claims Tied to Research

A University of Ghana professor has moved to publicly distance himself from a social media narrative claiming that the biblical figure Mother Mary spent 40 years in a Volta Region community, calling the assertion defamatory and entirely without basis in his research.

Prof Wazi Apoh, a full professor of archaeology at the University of Ghana and Dean of its School of Arts, issued a statement in Ho rejecting any association between his academic work and the claim, which has spread online and was apparently voiced by a tour guide at the Volta Regional Museum.

Apoh has conducted research in the Agbenoxoe community near Kpando since 1996 and is among Ghana’s most prominent heritage scholars, particularly known for his archaeological work on German colonial sites in the Volta Region. He said nothing in three decades of field research supports or even touches on the claim being circulated in his name.

“My research conducted in the Agbenoxoe Community from 1996 to date has never revealed any mention of this outrageous and false narrative. I have neither documented, written, nor published any such claim anywhere,” he said.

He has formally notified the Acting Executive Director of the Volta Regional Museum and the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, requesting an official clarification. He also demanded the immediate removal of all social media content linking him to the claim, warning that legal action would follow against any party that fails to comply.

Agbenoxoe is home to the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, a Catholic pilgrimage site in the Kpando area of the Volta Region. The grotto, which carries a local tradition about a woman who visited the site and reportedly experienced a Marian apparition, has drawn pilgrims and visitors for years. It appears the viral claim conflated this religious heritage with Prof Apoh’s unrelated archaeological research displayed at the museum.

Apoh’s body of work focuses on the archaeology of colonisation, German missionary history in Togoland, and the heritage of the Akpini people of Kpando. None of his published research touches on early Christian or biblical history.