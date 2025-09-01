University of Ghana Alumni Donate GH₵20,000 to Children’s Home

A group of University of Ghana alumni has delivered essential supplies and cash totaling 20,000 Ghana cedis to a children’s home in Amasaman, demonstrating sustained commitment to community service nearly two decades after graduation.

The Oval 2006 Group, with roots from Commonwealth Hall, presented the support package to Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home and Divine Providence School as part of their annual charity initiative.

The donation comprised food items valued at 15,000 cedis and a cash contribution of 5,000 cedis. Essential supplies included rice, sugar, gari, spaghetti, sardines, tomato paste, cooking oil, soap, washing powder, instant noodles, and sachet water to support daily operations.

Beyond material assistance, the alumni spent significant time engaging with children, sharing professional experiences and discussing life skills. The interactive session allowed children to express career aspirations while learning from the visitors’ diverse professional backgrounds.

The children’s home operates under the Handmaids of the Divine Redeemer Sisters of Accra, led by Sr. Kizita Otoo. The facility serves abandoned children and those without family support, continuing work the religious order began in the 1960s through family placement programs.

Germany’s Rotary Club entirely funded construction of the current building, completing the project in March 2015. Additional local supporters have since joined efforts to sustain operations and expansion plans.

Sr. Kizita highlighted the institution’s dual approach to sustainability, combining charitable donations with income-generating activities. The sisters operate a poultry farm alongside childcare services to reduce dependence on external funding while maintaining educational programs.

“We depend mostly on charity, but we also run a poultry farm to help sustain the home,” she explained, outlining infrastructure priorities including completion of an unfinished water project and establishment of a medical facility.

Eugene Osei-Wireko, speaking for the alumni group, emphasized their commitment to sustainable partnership rather than isolated charitable gestures. The association has maintained close friendships since university and now channels that solidarity into community service projects.

Member Kofi Amoa-Abban described the engagement as establishing lasting bonds between the alumni network and the children. He promised continued visits and support as the partnership develops beyond the initial donation phase.

The facility currently houses multiple children while providing educational services through its attached school. The initiative reflects growing trends among Ghanaian university alumni groups using professional networks for social impact.

Commonwealth Hall, known as “Vandals” among University of Ghana students, has produced numerous prominent alumni who maintain strong bonds through various year groups. The Oval 2006 Group represents graduates who lived in the hall during their undergraduate years.

Officials from both the alumni group and children’s home expressed confidence that ongoing collaboration will strengthen the institution’s capacity to serve vulnerable children in the Greater Accra region.

The donation comes as Ghana faces increasing economic pressures affecting charitable institutions that depend on external support. Organizations like Kressner Children’s Home require consistent funding to maintain operations and educational programs.

Alumni-driven charitable initiatives have become increasingly important in Ghana’s social support landscape, with graduates leveraging professional success to address community needs. Such partnerships often provide more sustainable support than one-time corporate donations.

The children’s home serves as both residential facility and educational institution, addressing multiple needs of vulnerable children through integrated services. The dual model helps ensure children receive both care and preparation for independent living.