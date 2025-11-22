University Lecturers Announce Reconciliation After Television Clash

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. George Domfeh, says he has resolved his recent public disagreement with fellow academic Professor Ransford Gyampo, following what he described as a long and cordial telephone conversation between the two.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 20, 2025, Dr. Domfeh said both parties acknowledged the escalation of their exchanges and have agreed to restore their longstanding professional relationship. He stated that Professor Gyampo acknowledged he regrets his commentary, which was distasteful and defamatory, especially considering their longstanding collegial relationship.

Dr. Domfeh added that he also took responsibility for his own remarks, admitting he went too hard with his comments in response to Professor Gyampo’s position. The two have sincerely apologized to each other, according to the statement.

He noted that they have settled the matter and committed to healthier public engagement going forward. The statement indicated they have mutually agreed to put this episode behind them and to move forward with renewed respect for each other. As public intellectuals, they remain committed to engaging in serious national discourse without allowing disagreements to degenerate into personal animosity.

Dr. Domfeh further appealed to their supporters not to reignite tensions, respectfully urging families, friends and supporters to respect this mutual understanding and to continue supporting them in their professional contributions to national development.

Responding separately, Professor Gyampo confirmed that the issue had been resolved and extended goodwill to his colleague. Writing on Facebook within minutes of Dr. Domfeh’s post, he stated that Dr. Domfeh’s apology was accepted. However, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority refuted the allegation of defamation, saying he didn’t defame or attack anybody. He urged everyone to let go of the matter, emphasizing that Dr. Domfeh is still his brother.

The reconciliation followed days of tension after the two academics clashed during a live television appearance on November 15, 2025. The incident occurred on TV3’s The Key Points, a current affairs programme, where their panel discussion degenerated into a personal and heated exchange that included insults.

In a second video that circulated on social media showing off camera moments during a commercial break, Dr. Domfeh made additional unverified allegations against Professor Gyampo, including claims about inappropriate conduct with students. The videos triggered widespread reactions online, with many expressing disappointment at the conduct of the two lecturers.

Following the incident, Professor Gyampo, through his lawyers Darko, Keli-Delataa & Company, issued a letter dated November 16, 2025, demanding an immediate retraction and apology from Dr. Domfeh within 24 hours. The letter described the comments as reckless, patently false and malicious, stating they presented Professor Gyampo as hideously immoral and irresponsible.

Dr. Domfeh also made allegations against TV3, claiming the media house had deliberately edited the footage to make him look like the aggressor while omitting parts showing Professor Gyampo allegedly getting up from his seat and attempting to advance toward him. He questioned TV3’s editorial motives, suggesting possible collusion or biased decision making.

In a subsequent post on Friday, November 21, 2025, Dr. Domfeh revealed more details about how the reconciliation was brokered. He stated that TV3 top management, including Group CEO Mrs. Beatrice Agyemang and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr. Nuamah Eshun, met with both parties’ legal teams on Thursday and facilitated a negotiation after marathon discussions.

The television station later met Professor Gyampo’s team and put the two academics on a conference call. Dr. Domfeh confirmed his earlier resolve for peace and they apologized to each other. He was supposed to write and make the reconciliation public, and Professor Gyampo was also to do the same.

However, Dr. Domfeh expressed disappointment with Professor Gyampo’s response, stating that after his statement, Professor Gyampo now mischievously claims he never did anything wrong but has forgiven him. This created renewed controversy over whether the reconciliation was genuine or if Professor Gyampo was downplaying his role in the incident.

Despite the personal reconciliation announced by both academics, the University of Ghana proceeded with its internal review process. In a statement issued on Friday, November 21, 2025, management said it had noted the widely circulated video and had triggered internal processes in accordance with the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011) to review the conduct of the two Senior Members and take necessary disciplinary actions.

The university emphasized that it demands high standards of professionalism, integrity and decorum from all faculty and staff, and expects all members of the University community to uphold these values in both public and private engagements. Management remains committed to safeguarding the dignity of the University and preserving public confidence in the institution.