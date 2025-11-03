Univers Launches Global Impact AI Lab with Tech Giants

Univers has unveiled what it describes as the world’s first Global Impact AI Lab (IAL) in Singapore, partnering with AMD, Microsoft and the National University of Singapore (NUS) to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) innovation.

The initiative was announced on 28 October 2025 with backing from the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore. Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Tan Kiat How, officiated the launch at the One Univers event, highlighting Singapore’s commitment to public and private sector collaboration in digital advancement.

The laboratory aims to fast track enterprise scale AI and IoT innovation through an incubation program that combines technology, governance and academic expertise. Its focus spans energy, infrastructure, transportation and manufacturing sectors, targeting three strategic efficiency areas: energy optimization, operational intelligence and system orchestration.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Univers, stated that AI and IoT reach their full potential through strong partnerships. He emphasized that the lab brings together industry and academic expertise to convert innovation into practical enterprise advantages.

The collaboration addresses growing business demands beyond basic digital adoption. IAL works to transform concepts into scalable, commercially viable solutions by tackling real world challenges. This approach promises faster decision making, operational agility and sustainable competitive positioning for participating enterprises.

Univers recently gained recognition as a leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms. The research firm noted the company’s execution capabilities, strategic vision and strength in forming partnerships that merge domain expertise with advanced technology.

Each partner contributes distinct capabilities to the initiative. AMD provides real time, secure AI at the edge for mission critical distributed operations. Yousef Khalilollahi, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Embedded Business Group, explained that the collaboration showcases heterogeneous computing benefits for powering edge AI, enabling enterprises to operate with greater intelligence, speed and security at scale.

Microsoft focuses on optimizing infrastructure and operations through integrated AI and cloud platforms. Saj Kumar, Regional Business Leader for Manufacturing at Microsoft, noted the partnership accelerates enterprise digital transformation by bringing intelligent solutions from concept to tangible impact.

NUS contributes by developing future ready AI talent and connecting research with practical enterprise applications. Professor Bernard Tan, Senior Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education at the university, described the collaboration as reflecting NUS’s commitment to industry and academia partnerships. Students gain hands on experience, mentorship and opportunities to address real world challenges, preparing the next generation of AI capable professionals.

The Global Impact AI Lab positions itself as a partnership driven innovation engine for enterprises competing in rapidly evolving markets. It aims to accelerate the journey from concept to operationalized solutions across multiple industries.

Univers describes itself as a global leader for AI in energy. Its EnOS platform delivers intelligent, data driven insights for complex energy challenges. The company reports managing 365 million connected devices, 845 gigawatts of renewable energy, and serving over 800 customers worldwide with comprehensive energy management solutions.