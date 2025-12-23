United States to partially suspend visa issuance to Nigerians from January

The United States will partially suspend visa issuance to Nigerian nationals effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time under Presidential Proclamation 10998 on national security grounds.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria announced Monday December 22 that the suspension covers nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas with limited exceptions. Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the measure, which also includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The proclamation titled Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States provides specific exemptions including immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, dual nationals applying with passports from unaffected countries, Special Immigrant Visas for U.S. government employees, participants in certain major international sporting events, and lawful permanent residents.

Presidential Proclamation 10998 only applies to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and do not hold a valid visa as of January 1, 2026. Foreign nationals holding valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to the proclamation even if they are outside the United States. No visas issued before January 1, 2026 at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time have been or will be revoked pursuant to the proclamation.

The proclamation cites radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State operating freely in certain parts of Nigeria, creating substantial screening and vetting difficulties. According to the State Department Overstay Report, Nigeria had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 11.90 percent.

Visa applicants who are subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998 may still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, but they may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States under the new policy. The U.S. Mission clarified that affected applicants can continue to attend scheduled interviews despite potential ineligibility.

The expanded travel restrictions modify Presidential Proclamation 10949 issued June 4, 2025, which originally imposed partial bans on seven countries. The new proclamation continues the partial ban on four countries from the earlier order including Burundi, Cuba, Togo and Venezuela, while adding 15 additional countries to the restricted list.

Presidential Proclamation 10998 issued December 16, 2025 by President Donald Trump now encompasses 39 countries as well as individuals with travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority. The proclamation represents a significant expansion of U.S. immigration restrictions affecting African, Caribbean and Latin American nations.

Nigeria’s inclusion follows a series of restrictive measures by the United States that have heightened concerns among Nigerians seeking to travel, study or migrate to the country. In October 2025, Washington added Nigeria back to its list of countries accused of violating religious freedom, a move officials linked to persistent insecurity and attacks on Christian communities.

Earlier in 2025, the U.S. government reduced the validity of most nonimmigrant visas issued to Nigerians to single entry visas with a three month duration. The shortened validity period represented a significant change from previous practice where multiple entry visas were routinely issued for longer periods.

The Secretary of State or his designee, in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may in his discretion find that travel by an individual would serve U.S. national interests. Such determinations will be made on a case by case basis and do not represent automatic exemptions from the proclamation.

Presidential Proclamation 10998 eliminates several categorical exceptions that were available under Presidential Proclamation 10949. As of January 1, 2026, immediate family immigrant visas, adoption visas, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas are no longer available as automatic exceptions under the proclamation.

The State Department emphasized that the restrictions aim to protect the nation and its citizens by using rigorous security focused screening and vetting procedures to ensure that individuals approved for visas do not endanger national security or public safety. The department maintains that affected applicants undergo enhanced scrutiny before any determination on visa eligibility.

Immigration law experts note the proclamation represents one of the most comprehensive travel restriction policies implemented in recent years. The breadth of affected countries and visa categories signals a significant shift in U.S. immigration enforcement priorities under the Trump administration.

Nigerian diaspora organizations have expressed concern about the impact on families, students and business travelers. Many Nigerians maintain close ties with relatives in the United States and the restrictions may complicate reunification efforts and educational opportunities for prospective students.