United States Shutdown Surpasses Previous Record at 36 Days

The United States government shutdown has entered its 36th day, officially becoming the longest in the nation’s history as millions of Americans face mounting disruptions to federal services and income support programs.

The ongoing closure surpassed the 35 day record set during President Donald Trump’s first term between December 2018 and January 2019, marking both historic shutdowns under the same administration. Federal operations have remained largely halted since Congress failed to approve new funding past September 30, leaving approximately 1.4 million federal workers either furloughed or working without compensation.

The impasse centers on a dispute over health care funding, with Democrats refusing to approve a stopgap funding bill until Republicans agree to extend expiring Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies that affect millions of Americans. Republicans maintain that health care discussions can only happen after Democrats vote to reopen the government.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued stark warnings about potential aviation chaos as the shutdown stretches into November. On November 4, Duffy indicated that the Department of Transportation was considering closing sections of airspace due to staffing shortages. More than 60,000 Transportation Security Administration officers and air traffic controllers currently work without pay.

Multiple airports reported delays by October 8, including Boston, Burbank, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington. The timing raises particular concern as the American Automobile Association projects record holiday travel volumes for the upcoming Thanksgiving period.

Food assistance programs face severe disruption under the extended closure. More than 41 million people participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, with the United States Department of Agriculture holding approximately five billion dollars in contingency funding representing roughly 60 percent of a month in benefits. A Rhode Island judge ordered the administration to tap into a contingency fund to provide food benefits, with administration lawyers indicating they would issue reduced payments for November.

Multiple states sued the Trump administration on October 28 after the USDA announced that no SNAP benefits would be disbursed to recipients on November 1. Food banks across Washington, Virginia, and Maryland reported extended queues as families sought alternative sources of assistance. Several state governors announced emergency measures, with Maryland releasing 62 million dollars to offset lost federal funding.

The Department of Health and Human Services warned that more than 58,600 children in 134 Head Start centers across 41 states and Puerto Rico would not receive grants on November 1 if the shutdown continued. The early education program serves children under six years old.

According to Congressional Budget Office estimates, the shutdown could temporarily reduce the nation’s economic output, with a 1 percentage point GDP drop projected for a four week shutdown and a 2 point decline if it extends to eight weeks. The analysis suggests sustained GDP losses of seven billion dollars after four weeks, 11 billion after six weeks, and 14 billion after eight weeks.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune opened the chamber Tuesday declaring that enough is enough, as senators from both parties quietly negotiated potential terms for an emerging deal. Bipartisan talks have focused on reopening the government while addressing the expiring health insurance subsidies central to the standoff.

The Senate requires 60 votes to pass a spending bill, giving Democrats leverage to push for an extension of subsidies that could leave millions of Americans without health insurance if they expire at the end of 2025. A procedural vote on November 4 fell short of the required threshold in a 54 to 44 vote, marking the 14th failed attempt to advance the funding measure.

President Trump has maintained a firm stance throughout the negotiations. Trump stated he would not be extorted by Democrats, acknowledging his involvement helped end the previous shutdown but appearing less willing to compromise this time.

Tuesday’s elections provided an inflection point, with off year races showing voter attitudes that many hope will shift the political dynamic. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated Tuesday’s election results prove it is time for Republicans to negotiate with Democrats on ending the shutdown.

Some moderate lawmakers have begun exploring bipartisan solutions outside the main leadership negotiations. A group of centrist House members recently proposed a compromise framework aimed at lowering health insurance costs while addressing immediate funding needs.

The previous record shutdown during the Trump administration ended after escalating disruptions to air travel put pressure on both the president and congressional Republicans to reach a compromise. Federal workers eventually received back pay for time worked or furloughed during that closure, though the economic impact included an estimated three billion dollars in lost gross domestic product.