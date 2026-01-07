United States Seizes Russian Flagged Tanker After Atlantic Pursuit

The United States has seized a Russian flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela after a weeks long pursuit across the Atlantic, officials confirmed on Wednesday, January 8, 2026.

The vessel, originally known as the Bella 1 and later renamed Marinera, was targeted under a federal court warrant because of its alleged involvement in transporting oil in violation of US sanctions. The tanker had been attempting to evade a US blockade aimed at sanction evading shipments connected to Venezuela.

US forces, including the Coast Guard and military units, tracked the ship for more than two weeks after an initial attempt to seize it near Venezuelan waters was unsuccessful. During the trans Atlantic pursuit, the crew reportedly painted a Russian flag on the hull and reregistered the vessel under Russian authority in an effort to claim protection.

US officials, however, continued to treat the tanker as stateless and subject to seizure. The legal designation allowed American forces to proceed with boarding despite the Russian registration.

The operation unfolded in the North Atlantic, with the Marinera monitored by US surveillance aircraft as it passed between Ireland and Iceland before being intercepted. Forces boarded the tanker under the federal seizure order in international waters.

The tanker had been sanctioned by the US Treasury since 2024 for its role within a so called shadow fleet of vessels used to transport crude thought to be connected to sanctioned activities. These shadow fleets employ deceptive tactics to obscure ownership, cargo origins and destinations.

The seizure comes amid broader US efforts to disrupt sanction evasion strategies involving Venezuelan oil. The Trump administration has intensified enforcement of restrictions on Venezuela’s petroleum exports, which represent the country’s primary source of foreign currency.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the current blockade as one of the largest in modern history, designed to paralyze the Maduro regime’s ability to raise cash through oil sales. More than a dozen tankers have reportedly attempted to evade the blockade since December 2025 using falsified tracking data and altered vessel identities.

The Marinera represents the third Venezuelan linked oil tanker captured by US forces since September 2025. The successful seizure demonstrates American willingness to pursue vessels across international waters despite attempts to claim protection under different national flags.

The operation’s success relied on sustained surveillance capabilities and coordination between Coast Guard and military assets. Maritime patrol aircraft tracked the vessel’s movements continuously, preventing the crew from disappearing into busy shipping lanes or seeking refuge in sympathetic ports.

Russia has not yet issued an official response to the seizure. The incident could escalate diplomatic tensions between Washington and Moscow, particularly given Russian claims of authority over the vessel after its reregistration.

Venezuela’s economy remains heavily dependent on oil exports despite years of sanctions targeting the sector. The shadow fleet system has allowed sanctioned regimes to maintain some petroleum trade by using aging vessels operating under flags of convenience with obscure ownership structures.

The seizure adds to mounting pressure on Venezuela’s oil industry and the international networks facilitating sanction evasion. How effectively the US can sustain such interdiction efforts across global shipping routes will determine the blockade’s long term impact on Venezuelan oil revenues.