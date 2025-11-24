United States Removes 15 Percent Tariff on Ghana’s Cocoa Exports

The United States government has officially notified Ghana of the removal of the 15 percent tariff previously imposed on cocoa and selected agricultural products, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed on Facebook that the United States Administration informed the Government of Ghana that President Trump’s 15 percent imposition of tariffs on cocoa and certain qualifying agricultural products from Ghana have been rescinded.

United States diplomats confirmed to Ablakwa that the 15 percent tariff reversal came into effect on November 13, 2025, following President Trump’s new Executive Order. The policy change removes additional duties on over 200 imported food and agricultural products that had been applied broadly earlier in the year.

According to Ablakwa, the tariff cancellation covers several additional Ghanaian exports. Other agricultural products from Ghana now exempted include cashew nut, avocado, banana, mango, orange, lime, plantain, pineapple, guava, coconut, ginger and assorted peppers.

The Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted the financial significance of the development. With an estimated annual Ghanaian cocoa beans export to the United States averaging 78,000 metric tons, and at current spot price of 5,300 dollars per metric ton (MT), Ghana stands to raise additional revenue of 60 million United States dollars (667 million Ghana cedis) each year resulting from Trump’s tariff rescission.

President Trump signed the Executive Order on November 14, 2025, modifying the scope of reciprocal tariffs that he first announced on April 2, 2025. The order specifically exempts certain qualifying agricultural products no longer subject to those tariffs, including items the United States doesn’t produce in meaningful quantities due to climate or growing conditions.

The White House stated the modifications took effect on November 13, 2025. Importers and distributors benefit from lower landed costs, especially in categories like spices and cocoa where United States buyers have few alternatives. The rollback applies retroactively to goods imported on or after November 13, allowing businesses to recover duties paid after that date.

The tariff escalation followed a July 31, 2025, executive order by President Trump, which raised reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including Ghana, to 15 percent. This move alarmed Ghana’s agricultural export sector, especially cocoa, which is central to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

In response, the government of Ghana pushed back strongly. Deputy Trade Minister Sampson Ahi said Ghana was prepared to engage at the highest levels to challenge what it deemed unfair treatment. The administration tied the exemption announcement to trade framework deals with countries like India, Vietnam, Ecuador and Ghana, signaling goodwill and encouraging continued economic cooperation.

The earlier tariffs had been imposed in August 2025, targeting several key cocoa producing countries. These included Costa Rica, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Indonesia and Nicaragua, with country specific rates ranging from 15 to 19 percent. Starting on August 7, 2025, the White House imposed higher, country specific tariffs that hit imports from dozens of nations.

In early April, the Trump administration initially slapped a 10 percent tax on just about all imports, including chocolate and cocoa beans. The subsequent increase to country specific rates created significant concerns within Ghana’s agricultural export sector about potential revenue losses and market access.

The National Confectioners Association, an industry group representing chocolatiers and candymakers, stated United States imports of confectionery, chocolate and cocoa total approximately 4.4 billion dollars this year. In addition to providing variety to consumers, those imports help support another 2 billion dollars in exports, sales that could be jeopardized by trade disruptions.

Business and industry pushback played a role in the policy reversal. United States food manufacturers, importers and retailers had been calling for relief. With many supply chains still recovering from previous disruptions, tariff removal was seen as a way to stabilize input costs and prevent further retail price increases.

Cocoa prices had spiked during 2023 and 2024 for various interconnected reasons. Global demand for chocolate continued to grow, but supply chains for cocoa beans were beset by labor shortages and rising transportation costs. An outbreak of disease and a poor growing season across much of West Africa made the problem worse.

Global cocoa prices peaked at more than 13,000 dollars per metric ton in December 2024, according to the Wells Fargo Agri Food Institute. Prices eased during the first half of 2025 but remained significantly higher than normal, hovering around 7,000 dollars per metric ton in mid July before settling to current levels around 5,300 dollars.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, leading suppliers of cocoa, will likely benefit from increased United States demand for beans and derivatives. By removing cost barriers, the United States has rebalanced trade terms in a way that supports supply chain recovery and global market participation.

Ablakwa described the decision as a welcomed boost for Ghana’s export sector. Ghana welcomes this positive development from the United States which is the world’s leading importer of chocolate and cocoa products, he wrote, adding that Ghana and the United States will continue to forge closer and mutually beneficial relations.

The Food Industry Association, which represents retailers, producers and a variety of related industry firms and services, applauded Trump’s move to provide swift tariff relief. The association noted that import United States taxes are an important factor in a complex mix of supply chain issues affecting food prices.

President Trump’s proclamation to reduce tariffs on a substantial volume of food imports is a critical step ensuring continued adequate supply at prices consumers can afford, the association stated. While consumers may not see immediate discounts at stores, the removal of these tariffs helps reduce inflationary pressure on commonly used items.

United States food producers, from chocolate companies to sauce manufacturers, will see reduced ingredient costs, potentially softening retail prices or preventing further hikes. The exemption list includes items the United States doesn’t produce in sufficient quantities, products that rely on tropical climates or specific growing conditions.

In less than one year into his second term, President Trump has strengthened the international economic position of the United States by delivering a series of historic wins for the American people, according to the White House fact sheet. The President has announced Agreements on Reciprocal Trade with Malaysia and Cambodia, and Joint Statements on Frameworks for such agreements with several countries worldwide.

The tariff policy changes reflect both economic and diplomatic considerations, aiming to reduce food inflation while strengthening trade relationships with major exporting countries. Analysts view the development as creating an opening for exporters to reengage with American buyers and expand market share.

For Ghana, the tariff removal represents a significant victory after months of diplomatic engagement. The additional revenue projected from increased cocoa exports could support government revenue targets and provide relief to cocoa farmers who have faced market uncertainties from global price volatility and trade policy changes.

The development comes at a crucial time for Ghana’s cocoa sector, which has been working to maintain competitiveness amid rising production costs, aging trees and competition from other producing nations. The restored tariff free access to the United States market enhances Ghana’s position as a preferred supplier of quality cocoa.