United States Introduces Visa Bond Requirements for Nigerian Applicants

The United States has introduced new travel restrictions requiring certain Nigerian applicants for B1/B2 visas to post bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, according to a State Department notice.

The policy, which takes effect on January 21, 2026, applies to Nigerian citizens or nationals traveling on Nigerian passports who are found otherwise eligible for B1/B2 visitor visas. The specific bond amount will be determined during the visa interview and applies regardless of where the application is submitted.

Under the new requirements, applicants must complete additional documentation, including Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-352. They must also agree to bond terms through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov.

The State Department cautioned applicants against paying bond fees without explicit direction from a consular officer. The notice emphasized that posting a bond does not guarantee visa issuance and that unauthorized payments will not be refunded.

Nigerian visa holders who post bonds face entry restrictions and must enter the United States through designated airports. Approved entry points include Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Bond refunds will only be issued under specific circumstances. The DHS must confirm that the individual departed the United States on time, that the person never traveled before the visa expired, or that the individual applied for entry but was refused at the border.

The new policy accompanies existing partial travel restrictions affecting Nigeria. The US government cited security and screening concerns in its justification, pointing to the operation of radical Islamic terrorist groups including Boko Haram and the Islamic State in certain parts of Nigeria. These conditions create substantial screening and vetting difficulties, according to the State Department.

Visa overstay rates also factored into the decision. Official data shows an overstay rate of 5.56 percent for B-1/B-2 visas issued to Nigerians. The overstay rate for F, M and J visas, which cover students and exchange visitors, stands at 11.90 percent.

The B-1/B-2 visa category covers business visitors and tourists entering the United States for temporary purposes. The new bond requirement represents an additional financial barrier for Nigerian applicants seeking to visit the US for business meetings, tourism, medical treatment or family visits.

Implementation of the policy adds Nigeria to a list of countries whose citizens face enhanced scrutiny and financial requirements when applying for US visitor visas. The bond system aims to incentivize compliance with visa terms and timely departure from US territory.

Nigerian authorities have not yet issued an official response to the new requirements. The policy’s impact on travel volumes between Nigeria and the United States remains to be seen as the January 21 implementation date approaches.