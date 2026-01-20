United States Completes First Venezuelan Oil Sale Following Military Operation

The United States has completed its first sale of Venezuelan crude oil valued at 500 million dollars following a military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, raising questions about international law and the future of Venezuela’s oil industry.

The sale, confirmed by a Trump administration official, marks an unprecedented development in hemispheric relations as Washington assumes control over Venezuela’s oil exports and revenue management. Additional sales are expected in coming days and weeks as the United States moves to market between 30 and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude under an arrangement that bypasses the Venezuelan government.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers described the transaction as a historic energy deal brokered by President Donald Trump immediately following Maduro’s arrest that will benefit American and Venezuelan people. The administration maintains proceeds from oil sales will be held in United States controlled bank accounts and distributed at Washington’s discretion.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated Thursday that the United States is securing approximately 30 percent higher prices for Venezuelan crude compared to what the same barrels fetched three weeks ago, though specific prices were not disclosed. This price improvement reflects the removal of sanctions related discounts that previously depressed Venezuelan oil values in global markets.

United States special forces captured Maduro during an operation Washington said aimed at restoring political stability in Venezuela. Following the capture, Trump indicated the United States would effectively run Venezuela for an indeterminate period and take control of its oil industry, which has suffered severe decline despite the country holding the world’s largest proven crude reserves.

Proceeds from the oil sale are being held in bank accounts controlled by the United States government according to administration officials. Multiple reports indicate the main account is located in Qatar, described by officials as a neutral location where funds can flow with United States approval without risk of seizure by creditors seeking to collect on Venezuelan debts.

Venezuela owes international bondholders, oil companies, and others as much as 170 billion dollars, creating complex legal and financial challenges for any oil revenue distribution arrangement. Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues in Treasury accounts from legal actions or seizure attempts.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that his department will oversee the accounts and be responsible for disbursements going back into Venezuela at the direction of the president and secretary of state. A Treasury spokesperson confirmed full commitment to supporting Trump’s efforts on behalf of Venezuelan people but declined to provide further details about account structures.

Venezuela holds approximately 303 billion barrels of proven crude reserves representing about 17 percent of global reserves, but years of underinvestment have left the oil industry in severe decline. Production now reaches around 800,000 barrels per day from a peak of 3.5 million barrels per day in the 1990s.

Trump announced Friday that oil companies would invest at least 100 billion dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector, adding that the United States would provide security to ensure investors earn strong returns. He met oil industry leaders from Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Valero, and Marathon at the White House to discuss investments in Venezuela.

ExxonMobil chief executive officer Darren Woods told Trump that the Venezuelan market is uninvestible in its current state. Venezuela seized Exxon’s and ConocoPhillips’ assets in 2007, and Caracas owes the companies billions of dollars in outstanding claims from arbitration cases, creating reluctance among major oil firms to reenter the market.

“Venezuela’s oil problem is not technical, and it is not commercial, it’s fundamentally human and political,” said Baron Lamarre, former head of trading at Petronas and cofounder of Index. The statement reflects widespread industry skepticism about investing in Venezuela without fundamental governance and legal reforms.

Chevron, the lone major United States oil company that remained operational in Venezuela throughout recent years, believes it can expand production by 50 percent within the next two years according to administration officials. The company has maintained operations under licenses despite broader sanctions affecting the Venezuelan oil sector.

Commodity traders including Vitol and Trafigura are seeking to expand their fleets to handle portions of the 30 to 50 million barrels Washington plans to market. These companies have reportedly begun moving a combined 4.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude to storage hubs in the Caribbean after receiving licenses from the United States Treasury Department.

Venezuelan crude oil was being offered at discounts to traders compared to competing oil from other countries such as Canada according to market reports. United States Gulf Coast refineries designed to process heavy crude represent natural destinations for Venezuelan barrels that previously moved to limited buyers under sanctions.

For Caribbean nations reliant on imported fuels, the developments could affect regional energy markets depending on how Venezuelan crude is marketed and distributed. Island economies that often pay premiums for fuel imports may see changes in supply patterns as Venezuelan oil becomes available through United States controlled channels.

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed leadership following Maduro’s capture, announced a partial reform of the country’s hydrocarbon legislation aimed at incorporating productive models to attract foreign investment. The reform comes amid Washington’s assertion of control over Venezuelan oil dealings.

Rodríguez told the National Assembly that new investments would be directed to areas where there was no prior investment or infrastructure. She stated that the interim leadership has fully cooperated with the United States Venezuela energy arrangement since it was announced, according to administration officials who described the cooperation as occurring under leverage from sanctions and oil sales control.

The United States Navy has imposed a naval blockade and seized multiple tankers since December in an effort to enforce the new arrangement. Two Chinese flagged supertankers reportedly turned back amid trips to load Venezuelan oil as Washington moves to clamp down on bilateral Venezuelan deals with geopolitical rivals such as China.

China has been the main destination for Venezuelan crude and fuel oil exports in recent years, with shipments partly used to offset debt from longstanding oil for loan deals. Beijing has sought assurances from Venezuelan and United States officials over its loans to the Caribbean nation according to Bloomberg.

Economics outlet Bitácora Económica reported Thursday, citing unofficial sources, that Venezuela’s Central Bank had an account opened in Qatar National Bank where oil proceeds were deposited. The Central Bank will reportedly receive licenses to five Venezuelan private banks that will offer 330 million dollars through foreign currency exchange tables, with healthcare and infrastructure imports given priority.

United States officials have claimed that only imports from American manufacturers will be allowed under the revenue distribution framework. Venezuela’s Central Bank has been under United States Treasury sanctions since 2019, complicating financial transactions and economic management.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic Party’s top Banking Committee member, expressed alarm about offshore accounts being used for oil revenue management. She told reporters there is no basis in law for a president to set up an offshore account that he controls to sell assets seized by the American military, describing it as precisely a move that a corrupt politician would be attracted to.

Legal experts have raised questions about the precedent and international law implications of the United States unilaterally taking control of another nation’s natural resources and revenue streams. The arrangement lacks clear precedent in modern international relations and could face legal challenges from multiple parties including creditors, oil companies, and sovereign governments.

For United States consumers, economists remain divided on when or how much these developments may affect gas prices. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, stated it is far too early for any measurable impact on what consumers pay at pumps as it would likely take years to see meaningful increases in Venezuelan oil output.

In 2024, the United States imported nearly 3.1 billion barrels of crude oil, with just 2.75 percent coming from Venezuela. Even before 2019 sanctions, Venezuelan oil comprised roughly 8 percent of yearly United States imports, about the same share Mexico holds today. Returning to higher production levels remains uncertain given infrastructure degradation and investment reluctance.

A CBS News/YouGov poll indicates that the majority of Americans say the United States should have not much or no control of Venezuela following the operation to extract and arrest Maduro. Public opinion appears divided on the legitimacy and wisdom of Washington’s Venezuela intervention.

The Trump administration’s Venezuela strategy represents a significant departure from traditional approaches to hemispheric relations and energy diplomacy. Whether the arrangement proves sustainable legally, politically, and operationally remains an open question as multiple stakeholders including creditors, oil companies, Venezuelan officials, and international observers assess implications.

For now, the 500 million dollar sale stands as the first tangible result of Washington’s unprecedented assertion of control over Venezuelan oil assets following military action that captured the country’s president. How this situation evolves will have consequences extending well beyond energy markets to affect international law, hemispheric relations, and global perceptions of United States foreign policy.