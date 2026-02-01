United States Adds Niger to Highest Travel Alert Level

The United States elevated Niger to its Level 4 Do Not Travel advisory on January 30, 2026, warning Americans against all travel to the West African nation due to worsening security conditions. The Department of State cited terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, civil unrest and limited emergency services as reasons for the upgrade from Level 3.

The advisory marks the eighth African country now under the highest U.S. travel warning. Others include Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Sudan and Somalia. U.S. officials said they cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to American citizens outside the capital, Niamey.

The State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Niger on the same day. The order came one day after militants affiliated with Islamic State launched an attack on Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, triggering a firefight that killed 20 assailants and wounded four Nigerien soldiers.

The Islamic State in the Sahel (ISIS), the group’s regional affiliate, claimed responsibility for the assault through its Amaq News Agency propaganda wing. The attackers arrived on motorcycles shortly after midnight on January 29 and targeted Military Base 101 at the airport complex, located approximately 10 kilometers from the presidential palace.

Security forces repelled the attack within 30 minutes using air and ground responses. Authorities arrested 11 additional suspects during the operation. The assault damaged several civilian aircraft and destroyed an ammunition stockpile at the military facility.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, who seized power in a July 2023 coup, accused France, Benin and Ivory Coast of sponsoring the attack without providing evidence to support the allegations. He thanked Russian troops stationed at the base for defending their sector during the fighting.

The airport resumed normal operations the following day, according to the U.S. Embassy in Niamey. However, officials noted the incident demonstrated the deteriorating security environment and heightened risks for foreigners in Niger.

A state of emergency and movement restrictions remain in place across large portions of the country. Nigerien authorities require military escorts for all foreigners traveling outside Niamey, including U.S. government personnel. These restrictions apply to both civilian travelers and diplomatic staff.

American citizens remaining in Niger face strict security protocols. U.S. government employees must use armored vehicles, observe curfews and avoid restaurants and open-air markets. The State Department advised private American citizens to adopt similar precautions.

Medical services in Niger are severely limited, according to the advisory. The country lacks adequate trauma centers and ambulance services outside the capital. Even minor health issues may require costly medical evacuation. The State Department strongly recommended supplemental insurance to cover emergency medical transport.

Level 4 is the highest category in the U.S. travel advisory system and signals extreme security threats. The designation is reserved for countries facing armed conflict, widespread terrorism or violence that significantly endangers foreign nationals. Twenty-two countries currently hold Level 4 status globally.

Travel restrictions imposed on Niger may have broader economic consequences beyond tourism. Countries under Level 4 advisories typically experience delays or cancellations of foreign investment projects. Diplomatic engagement often decreases as embassies scale back operations and reduce staff presence.

Niger has battled insurgencies by multiple armed groups for years. The Islamic State in the Sahel and the al Qaeda affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) operate in the western and southeastern regions. These groups conduct attacks and kidnappings targeting security forces, government officials and civilians.

The September 2025 attacks in Tillaberi region killed more than 120 people. An American pilot was abducted in October 2025 during an attack in the same area. Terrorist groups continue using kidnapping for ransom as a primary funding mechanism.

In 2025, al Qaeda and Islamic State backed militants escalated their campaigns across the Sahel region. The increased violence threatens stability in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, all governed by military juntas that took power through coups.

Niger served as a key Western security partner in the Sahel until the 2023 military takeover. U.S. forces operated drones from Base 101 at Niamey airport to support local counterterrorism efforts until July 2024, when American troops withdrew following the coup.

The military government has since severed ties with France and Western powers, turning instead to Russia for military support. Russian personnel now provide training and equipment to Nigerien forces combating jihadist groups. The three countries formed the Alliance of Sahel States to coordinate security responses.

The airport complex at the center of the recent attack also houses approximately 1,000 tons of concentrated uranium oxide extracted from mines in northern Niger. The stockpile became the subject of a dispute between French state affiliated nuclear company Orano and Niger’s military government after authorities seized the material.

Violent crimes including armed robbery and residential break-ins occur throughout Niger at any time, according to U.S. officials. Demonstrations may erupt in response to political or economic grievances, often without warning. The Nigerien government restricts or prohibits large gatherings under current emergency regulations.

The State Department urged Americans already in Niger to develop evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance. Officials recommended establishing proof of life protocols with family members in case of kidnapping and leaving DNA samples with medical providers for identification purposes.

Citizens were advised to avoid displaying wealth such as expensive watches or jewelry, to refrain from walking or driving at night, and to remain vigilant when visiting banks or automated teller machines (ATMs). The State Department also recommended against answering doors at hotels or residences without verifying the visitor’s identity.

Americans can enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security alerts and updates while in Niger. The U.S. Embassy maintains emergency contact numbers for citizens requiring assistance, though consular services outside Niamey remain unavailable due to security constraints.

The advisory notes that Niger’s relationship with France and neighboring countries has deteriorated significantly since the military takeover. Tiani warned of retaliation following the airport attack, stating that adversaries should be ready to hear Niger roar after they had barked.

Travel insurance providers recommend medical evacuation coverage for anyone visiting countries under Level 4 advisories. Standard U.S. health insurance plans typically do not cover medical expenses abroad. Travelers must seek reimbursement directly from their insurance companies for any claims filed during international trips.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains travel health information for Niger on its website. The agency advises checking vaccination requirements and health precautions before any international travel, particularly to regions with limited medical infrastructure.

Niger’s addition to Level 4 status reflects ongoing concerns about the Sahel region’s stability. Political instability, weak state control and the proliferation of armed groups continue creating serious risks for foreign nationals across multiple countries in the area.