United Party Formation Started Day Alan Left NPP, Adorye Reveals

Plans to form the United Party began the very day Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party, according to Hopeson Adorye, the party’s Director of Field Operations.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, Adorye disclosed that the decision was part of a long term strategy but was deliberately delayed to avoid sabotage by the NPP government. The revelation sheds light on the calculated political maneuvering behind what became the Movement for Change and its eventual transformation into a fully registered political party.

“If we had registered the party before the 2024 election, the NPP government would have sabotaged it,” Adorye stated, explaining why the team opted for the Movement for Change as a temporary campaign vehicle during Alan’s independent presidential bid.

The Electoral Commission granted the United Party its provisional license on October 3, 2025, which happened to coincide with Alan Kyerematen’s birthday. Adorye characterized this as a symbolic beginning for the party, which officially launched on Thursday, October 16, at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra.

With party colors of yellow and black representing Ghana’s gold resources and the Black Star of Africa, the United Party now has officers working across all 16 regions. Adorye confirmed that headquarters are located in Accra’s Dzorwulu area, with constituency offices being established nationwide to meet Electoral Commission requirements for full certification.

The former NPP communications operative dismissed criticism from his former party colleagues questioning the legitimacy of the United Party, insisting the Electoral Commission thoroughly verified its name, logo, and colors before granting approval. The name controversy has sparked debate, with some NPP members threatening legal action over the use of “United Party,” which they consider historically linked to their political tradition.

However, Adorye expressed confidence that the new party can break the NPP and NDC duopoly that has dominated Ghanaian politics for decades. He positioned the United Party as offering a centrist approach that takes the best ideas from both major political traditions while rejecting their failures.

“We are not left or right. We will take the good ideas from both and reject the bad,” Adorye explained, emphasizing that the party is not merely a haven for disgruntled NPP members but a genuine alternative for all Ghanaians seeking honest leadership and national progress.

He pointed to Alan Kyerematen’s reputation as a key asset, describing him as a refined and honest politician who commands public trust. This perception contrasts sharply with widespread cynicism about traditional party politicians, Adorye suggested.

The party has set ambitious targets under its Vision 2040, also known as the Paradise Project, which aims to transform Ghana into Africa’s economic powerhouse within fifteen years. Adorye outlined a strategic timeline where the United Party would contest the 2028 and 2032 elections with the goal of fundamentally transforming Ghana’s economy within eight years of assuming power.

When questioned about whether a third party can attract votes in Ghana’s entrenched two party system, Adorye remained bullish. “We’re not going to be a quiet party. We’ll be active, visible, and on the ground. We’re building structures across all constituencies,” he declared.

The party’s leadership includes Boniface Abubakar Saddique as interim chairman, Yaw Buaben Asamoah as interim secretary, Adorye as director of field operations, and Solomon Owusu as communications director. All are former NPP members who were expelled in 2023 for supporting Kyerematen’s independent bid instead of the party’s chosen candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Adorye’s revelation about the timing of the United Party’s conception suggests a level of strategic planning that began much earlier than publicly known. The Movement for Change, which many viewed as simply a campaign platform, was apparently always intended as a stepping stone toward establishing a permanent political party.

The Great Transformational Plan, first unveiled during the 2024 presidential campaign, remains the policy foundation of the United Party. It emphasizes stabilizing the macroeconomy, reducing national debt, accelerating industrialization through ten strategic anchor industries, and promoting private sector led infrastructure development.

On agriculture, Kyerematen has proposed privatizing food marketing and distribution through licensed companies operating in every district to ensure stable food supply and competitive pricing. The education agenda focuses on aligning curriculum with industrial development needs by emphasizing practical and technical skills over theoretical knowledge.

The party also advocates constitutional reforms including coalition governance, abolishing the Council of State, and creating a Second Chamber of Governance representing civil society, traditional leaders, labor unions, and faith based organizations.

Whether the United Party can truly disrupt Ghana’s political status quo remains uncertain, but Adorye’s confidence reflects a belief that voter frustration with the NPP and NDC has created an opening for a credible third force. With structures being built from the grassroots and a clear policy framework already articulated, the party aims to be more than a flash in the pan.

The real test will come in 2028 when voters decide whether they’re ready to break decades of political tradition or whether the United Party becomes another footnote in Ghana’s long history of unsuccessful third party movements.