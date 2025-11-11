United Nigeria Airlines Launches Accra Operations with Rawlings Tribute

United Nigeria Airlines completed its inaugural flight from Lagos to Accra on Monday, marking the carrier’s first international destination as it expands beyond Nigeria’s borders into the West African regional aviation market.

The aircraft that carried the first passengers bears the name of Ghana’s late former President, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, in recognition of his Pan African vision and contribution to regional integration. The Bombardier CRJ900 departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 11:32 am and landed at Kotoka International Airport at 12:55 pm local time.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Kotoka International Airport, Public Relations Officer Chibuike Oloka emphasized that uniting people, communities, and tribes remains central to the airline’s mission as it seeks to connect the African continent. He stated that the airline is trying to see how it can unite communities, unite people, and unite places across the region.

Mr. Oloka maintained that this vision informed the choice of Accra as the entry point to the sub region, considering the brotherhood the two nations cherish and enjoy. This marks a significant milestone for the four year old airline, which began commercial operations in February 2021 as a domestic carrier within Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer explained that Rawlings was chosen as a namesake because his legacy embodies the airline’s flying to unite philosophy. He noted that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been one person who drives the African vision, describing him as a Pan Africanist who has always driven African unity. Mr. Oloka stated that there is no other person most suitable or most befitting to have named the aircraft after.

He emphasized that the gesture transcends business considerations. The airline representative added that the company must live with Rawlings’ legacy and not let it die, honoring his memory through continued regional integration efforts.

Fritz Baffour, former Minister of Information under the Rawlings Government, represented the family at the ceremony and offered a warm reception to the airline delegation. Mr. Oloka shared that the reception was awesome, making the team feel like Ghanaians already. He noted that while they initially thought the venture was just for business, arriving in Ghana revealed they have a family there, transforming the mission into one of uniting brothers, uniting tribes, cultures, and communities.

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), officially welcomed United Nigeria Airlines as the 25th international carrier to operate at Kotoka International Airport. She stated that it is with immense pride and excitement that stakeholders gathered to mark another significant milestone in Ghana’s aviation industry, describing the commencement of operations as clear demonstration of growing confidence in the sector.

The Managing Director emphasized that the development reinforces ongoing efforts to position Ghana as the preferred aviation hub in West Africa. She noted that the new service would boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges while creating broader economic opportunities for both nations.

United Nigeria Airlines will operate a daily flight between Abuja and Accra, a route with limited competition that serves high demand for direct capital to capital travel. Additionally, the carrier will fly four times weekly between Lagos and Accra, providing Nigerian travelers with alternatives to foreign carriers that currently dominate West African routes.

Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, disclosed that the airline plans to add six additional aircraft to its fleet in the coming months to deepen regional access and strengthen people to people diplomacy. He estimated that more than 200,000 passengers fly the Lagos Accra corridor yearly, noting that market response was already visible before the airline’s inaugural flight.

Professor Okonkwo stated that before the airline announced Accra operations, only one carrier was doing Abuja Accra direct flights. He noted that just by the airline’s entry, fares dropped almost 50 percent, demonstrating the value of Nigerian participation in regional aviation. However, he urged the government to reduce tax pressures and provide single window aviation financing to accelerate growth, arguing that there is no trillion dollar economy without flight connectivity.

The airline aims to build a reputation for punctuality and excellent customer service, with future plans to include a night stopping aircraft in Accra to facilitate morning departures. The expansion represents the first phase of a broader regional strategy, with eventual ambitions to operate intercontinental routes and position Nigeria as a hub for both intra African and global aviation.