United Gets FAA Approval for Starlink-Equipped Mainline Aircraft

United Airlines secured Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for its first Starlink-equipped mainline aircraft, marking a pivotal advancement in the carrier’s ambitious satellite internet rollout across its entire fleet.

The FAA approved Starlink’s Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) amendment for the Boeing 737-800, with the inaugural commercial flight scheduled to depart from Newark Liberty International Airport on October 15. This milestone represents the culmination of United’s strategic partnership with SpaceX, announced in September 2024 as the airline industry’s largest satellite internet agreement.

The certification follows United’s successful regional aircraft deployment, where Starlink has been installed on more than half of the carrier’s regional fleet since beginning operations in May 2025. The airline continues installing the satellite internet system on approximately 50 regional jets monthly, demonstrating the scalability of SpaceX’s aviation connectivity solution.

Grant Milstead, United’s Vice President of Digital Technology, highlighted customer satisfaction with the regional aircraft experience, noting that 90% of passengers appreciate the streaming capabilities provided by Starlink’s high-speed connection. The mainline aircraft certification extends these capabilities to United’s larger domestic and international routes.

The partnership, established through what United describes as “the industry’s largest agreement of its kind with SpaceX,” covers the carrier’s entire mainline and regional aircraft fleet exceeding 1,000 planes. The deal significantly expanded SpaceX’s aviation backlog, with Starlink now having approximately 2,500 aircraft under contract across multiple carriers.

United’s Starlink implementation offers passengers internet speeds reaching 250 megabits per second at no additional cost for MileagePlus members. The service enables streaming, gaming, shopping, and video calls at altitude, matching ground-based internet performance standards.

The technical advantages of Starlink’s aviation system include reduced weight compared to traditional satellite internet equipment, simplified installation processes, and enhanced weather resistance. Average installation time requires approximately eight hours per aircraft, representing a ten-fold improvement over conventional satellite internet systems.

The comprehensive fleet installation will continue over several years, with United currently operating four different Wi-Fi providers before transitioning entirely to Starlink. This consolidation strategy aims to provide consistent connectivity experiences across all aircraft types and routes.

The October 15 inaugural flight represents United’s competitive positioning in premium passenger amenities. Free high-speed internet addresses a significant pain point for business and leisure travelers, potentially influencing airline selection decisions in an increasingly competitive market.

United’s Starlink deployment extends beyond passenger convenience, offering operational advantages through improved crew communications and real-time aircraft monitoring capabilities. The satellite constellation’s low-Earth orbit positioning provides reduced latency compared to traditional geostationary satellite systems.

The certification success positions United at the forefront of aviation technology adoption, with implications for industry-wide connectivity standards. As other carriers evaluate satellite internet solutions, United’s comprehensive Starlink implementation establishes benchmarks for passenger expectations and operational efficiency.

The mainline aircraft certification validates SpaceX’s aviation-specific Starlink variant, designed to meet stringent aviation safety and performance requirements while maintaining the connectivity speeds that have made Starlink successful in terrestrial applications.