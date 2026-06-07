United Flight Turns Back After Stowaway Boards With Fake Pass

A United Airlines flight already taxiing for departure from Houston returned to the gate last month after a stowaway with a forged boarding pass was found hiding in the bathroom.

Abdulrahman Oluwatumike Oriyomi, 25, has been charged with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility in connection with the May 18 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harris County. He was arrested Friday.

Investigators reviewed a boarding pass image recovered from Oriyomi’s phone and determined it appeared fraudulent because key information and a QR code were missing. A Bush Airport representative reviewed the document and determined it was fake. Despite those deficiencies, Oriyomi cleared the Terminal C checkpoint after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer directed him to a separate booth for a photograph, and was left free to move through the airport.

By about 8:15 a.m., Oriyomi had arrived at another gate area, where investigators said he “awkwardly paced and stood” while constantly watching United employees scan boarding passes. Surveillance footage later showed him joining the boarding line for United flight 469, also bound for Los Angeles. About a minute after getting in line, and while allegedly waiting for gate agents to be preoccupied with other passengers, he pretended to show a boarding pass, walked past the employees, and proceeded down the jetway while the employees were still distracted.

Oriyomi allegedly sat in the aisle seat next to a female passenger aboard the full flight. When the rightful occupant of that seat returned, he moved to the rear bathroom. A concerned passenger alerted a flight attendant that someone remained in the restroom while the plane was taxiing. When crew made contact, Oriyomi gave his name as Mr. Lopez. No such passenger appeared on the manifest. The aircraft was pulled back to the gate.

The Houston Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), TSA and airport security personnel all responded. Passengers were removed from the plane while officers conducted security sweeps and searched for explosives. No explosives were found. The flight was delayed by approximately three hours.

Former Secret Service agent Michael Matranga told Houston station KTRK: “I think this is a pretty significant breach.”

Prosecutors sought bond conditions including surrender of travel documents, a ban from airports and possible electronic monitoring. Prosecutors separately sought a $25,000 bond, arguing the incident delayed a full flight and prompted responses from multiple agencies.

Oriyomi gave police a United Airlines confirmation number, but an airline customer service representative said the booking had been cancelled because payment had not been made. He was questioned May 18, issued a trespass warning and arrested Friday after charges were filed June 1.