United Airlines Reports Record Revenue Despite Government Shutdown Impact

United Airlines Holdings Inc achieved record quarterly revenue of 15.4 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2025, surpassing Wall Street expectations despite absorbing a 250 million dollar hit from the extended government shutdown.

The Chicago-based carrier reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 3.10 dollars, exceeding analyst expectations and marking the highest quarterly revenue in company history. Net income increased 6 percent to 1 billion dollars while earnings per share grew 8.1 percent to 3.19 dollars compared to the previous year.

For the full year 2025, United achieved diluted EPS of 10.20 dollars, up 8 percent year over year, with adjusted diluted EPS reaching 10.62 dollars. The airline transported a record 181 million passengers while maintaining the lowest seat cancellation rate in company history and ranking second nationally for on-time departures.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby attributed the strong performance to customer loyalty and service improvements. The airline achieved record customer satisfaction scores measured by Net Promoter Score (NPS), including the highest monthly NPS ever recorded in November, despite disruptions from the government shutdown.

The lengthy federal government shutdown in late 2025 created significant operational challenges. United offered full refunds to all customers, even those whose flights operated normally, and promoted this customer-first policy through multiple channels. While this approach built trust and resulted in November’s record satisfaction scores, it contributed substantially to the quarter’s 250 million dollar earnings impact.

Revenue diversification strengthened across multiple segments during the fourth quarter. Premium revenue jumped 9 percent while loyalty revenue through the MileagePlus programme rose 10 percent. Basic Economy sales, competing directly with discount carriers, grew 7 percent. The airline also set records for business sales and ticketing volume in early January 2026.

United’s operational performance showed marked improvement throughout 2025. The carrier flew the largest mainline schedule in company history, averaging more than 496,000 passengers daily and operating 303 widebody departures per day. United Express regional operations achieved 134 days without a single cancellation. The Connection Saver system prevented more than one million potential missed connections, representing a 42 percent increase over 2024.

The airline accelerated technology deployments to enhance passenger experience. Starlink satellite Wi-Fi installations now cover nearly all dual-cabin United Express aircraft, encompassing more than 300 planes, with completion expected later this month. Mainline aircraft installations have commenced and are expected to accelerate rapidly through 2026. MileagePlus members receive the high-speed service free of charge.

Fleet modernisation remains central to United’s growth strategy. The carrier added 82 new aircraft in 2025 while upgrading 119 planes with its Signature Interior, bringing 68 percent of the narrowbody fleet to the enhanced standard. For 2026, United plans delivery of over 100 narrowbody aircraft and approximately 20 Boeing 787 widebodies. This represents more widebody deliveries in a single year than any American passenger airline has received since 1988.

Full-year operating revenue reached 59.1 billion dollars, the highest in company history, representing 3.5 percent growth year over year. The company generated 8.4 billion dollars in operating cash flow and 2.7 billion dollars in free cash flow, with similar levels projected for 2026.

United expanded its route network significantly, beginning service on 29 domestic and Canadian routes while adding 13 new international destinations. The airline became the only American carrier serving Bangkok, Adelaide, Tepic and Ho Chi Minh City. Plans for 2026 include inaugural service to Bari, Santiago de Compostela, Glasgow, Split, Seoul from Newark, and Reykjavik from Washington Dulles.

Capacity increased 6.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) declined 1.6 percent, while Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) decreased 0.3 percent. Adjusted CASM rose 0.4 percent. Pre-tax earnings reached 1.3 billion dollars with an 8.6 percent margin.

Airport infrastructure investments feature prominently in United’s 2026 plans, particularly at Washington Dulles and Houston hubs. The carrier opened its fourth United Club location in Denver and second Club Fly location in Houston during 2025. A 50 percent larger United Polaris lounge reopened at Chicago O’Hare alongside a new dining room at Newark’s Polaris Lounge.

Premium seating continues expanding across the fleet. United operated 27.4 million premium seats in 2025, accounting for 12 percent of all flown seats. The airline announced United Elevated, featuring new United Polaris Studio suites that are 25 percent larger than standard United Polaris with privacy doors, companion ottomans, 27-inch screens and enhanced food and beverage offerings.

Digital engagement improved substantially throughout the year. By the fourth quarter, 85 percent of customers used the United app on travel days. More than half of customers experiencing cancellations resolved issues through self-service and automated tools. The airline enhanced its app with bag-tracking redesign, live activities and additional connection information.

United repurchased 640 million dollars worth of shares during the full year 2025, with 29 million dollars purchased in the fourth quarter alone. The company ended the year with 15.2 billion dollars in available liquidity and total debt including finance lease obligations of 25 billion dollars. Net leverage stood at 2.2 times.

Looking ahead to 2026, management expressed confidence in sustained momentum. The week ending January 4 marked the highest flown revenue week in United history, while the week ending January 11 set records for both ticketing and business sales. The airline expects to be the only American carrier growing adjusted EPS for the full year 2025 compared to 2024.