UniMAC Signs MOU with Idris Elba Akuna Group to Boost Creative Economy

The University of Media Arts and Communication has signed a memorandum of understanding with Idris Elba’s Akuna Group to transform Ghana’s creative industries through education, infrastructure, and global partnerships. The agreement, signed December 8, 2025, at UniMAC’s Vice Chancellor’s conference hall, seeks to equip students with skills for international markets and bridge the gap between academia and commercial opportunities.

Mariam K. A-Buahin, Akuna Group’s Chief Operating Officer in Ghana, outlined the commercial stakes during the ceremony. She said the partnership aims to position the university at every angle of the creative economy, advocating for academia to feed directly into international value chains where platforms like Netflix signal vast collaborative potential. A-Buahin spotlighted opportunities from projects like Mr. Beast’s Ghana initiatives to UAE backed programs, urging a shift from foreign exploitation of African stories to homegrown monetization.

The alliance arrives as Ghana’s creative sector gains momentum. Pre pandemic data showed the cultural and creative industries contributed about 2.5 percent of Ghana’s GDP. The government has now allocated 20 million cedis for the Creative Arts Fund in the 2026 budget, alongside Ministry of Tourism efforts to ease taxation burdens and prioritize digital skills. The fund is designed to support musicians, fashion designers, visual artists, filmmakers, digital creators, and others along the creative value chain.

Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, UniMAC Vice Chancellor, embraced the MOU’s vision for shared studios and global ready curricula. He said students leaving the institution will be ready for the global market and not just the Ghanaian market, addressing gaps like outdated infrastructure and procurement hurdles that stifle public institutions. The partnership aims to counter brain drain by equipping graduates with cameras, laptops, and networks for ventures where influencers earn between 5,000 and 10,000 cedis per post and macro deals top 200,000 dollars.

Professor Samuel Manasseh Yirenkyi, Rector of UniMAC’s Institute of Film and Television, hailed the formalization after informal collaborations, including student placements on Akuna sets. A-Buahin pressed for curriculum overhauls fit for new media realities, where solo creators outpace agencies using tools like ChatGPT but lack business acumen in presentation, timing, and pitching. She challenged stakeholders by asking if Mr. Beast can come from America to choose Ghana and get brands to support him, what excuse do Ghanaian creatives have.

Akuna Group operates across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, leveraging Elba’s access to elite forums from presidential chambers to the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi. The company delivers hands on opportunities including UniMAC students contributing to Netflix documentaries on King Charles and Apple feature films shot locally. British actor Idris Elba, whose parents hail from Ghana and Sierra Leone, announced plans in March 2025 to build a film studio on 22 acres beside Osu Castle in Accra.

The MOU promises formal training, certification, and dedicated support for students over a three year horizon. A-Buahin drew parallels to Nigeria’s ecosystem around stars like Burna Boy, complete with videographers and jets, envisioning UniMAC branded teams commanding similar premiums. She said Akuna is unlocking grants from Microsoft and Gates for studios, positioning Ghana’s creatives to seize their story and turn diaspora investments into a self sustaining economic engine.

Diaspora investments are emerging as a catalyst for Ghana’s creative industries, channeling funds into startups, production infrastructure, and talent development. These contributions quietly stabilize real estate ventures, influence content pricing, and empower nascent businesses during crises, though data often remains elusive to policymakers and the public. The partnership dovetails with the government’s broader creative sector agenda, where Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced the combined digital and creative industries are expected to contribute over 10 percent of GDP by 2030.

