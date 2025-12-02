UniMAC holds 1st session of its 4th congregation ceremony.

Report by Ben LARYEA.

The University of Media, Arts and Communication [ UniMAC] has held its 2025 1st session of the 4th congregation ceremony with the call on graduans to promote excellence in media, arts, and communication education .

A total of eight hundred and ninety seven[897] were graduated comprising of 803 UniMAC-Institute of Journalism , 53 from the Institute of languageS and 41 from the Institute of Film and Television and out of the number 676 were females representing 75.5 % and 221 were males representing 24.5%.

Speaking at the ceremony at Dzorwulu in Accra, under the theme;’’ Persuasion -Media, Communication and Influence of the Creative Arts for 21st century Education , the Vice -Chancellor of UniMAC,Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah said the University vision is to emerged as a well class center of excellence.

‘’ Management have made huge strides in transforming the University into a powerhouse of academic excellence and industry relevance, he said, adding that the institution have formed partnerships across the world which have allowed students to engage in exchange programmes .

According to him ,the University hosted International exchange programmes titiled’’ African Dialogues of HFF, saying two students travel to Munich,[Germany] for a six week residency and film production and vice versa as two students also travel from Munich to Ghana for a cultural exchange programme as well.

On challenges confronting the University, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah called on government to provide the Institution with the requisite infrastructure and seed funding for operations and however indicated that the move forms part of government reset agenda .

He therefore adviced graduans to excel in the World of Works [Wows] and urged them to exhibit the values of UniMAC in all working endeavours .

In a statement read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Harura Iddrisu said government will continue to invest in tertiary education and congratulated graduands for a successful academic excellence .

Board Chair of the National Film Authority, Mr. Ivan Quashigah shared his experiences with UniMAC class of 2025 to enable them to be committed at the working space, adding that their sacrifice in education is an investment and a competitive in their respective working environments.