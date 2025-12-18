UniMAC And AKUNA Signs MOU To Provide Hands-On Training For Students

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has officially signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AKUNA, marking a major step toward strengthening industry-focused creative education.

The signing ceremony brought together UniMAC’s leadership, including Vice-Chancellor – Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, Pro Vice -Chancellor – Professor Winston Kwame Abroampa, Acting Registrar – Dr. Obaapanin Adu Oforiwaa, Director of the Centre for Global Education and Collaboration(CGEC) – Dr. Lawrencia Agyepong, Rector of the Institute of Film and Television (IFT) – Professor Samuel Manasseh Yirenkyi, and Senior Administrators such as, UniMAC-IFT’s Finance Director – Mr. Emmanuel Brown and Mrs. Mary Annun of the CGEC.

Representing AKUNA at the signing, was Mariam K. A Buahin, the Chief Operating Officer of Akuna Group Ghana.

She reaffirmed AKUNA’s commitment to nurturing and elevating Ghanaian creative talent and that UniMAC is a worthy party to see this materialize.

Through this collaboration, UniMAC students will benefit from structured mentorship, hands-on industry training, impactful content creation opportunities, and pathways into the commercial side of the creative economy.

The MOU signals a future where academic expertise and industry innovation merge seamlessly, empowering Ghana’s next generation of media professionals to transform their skills into sustainable businesses, global influence, and meaningful contributions to the creative sector.