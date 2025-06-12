Unilever Ghana Reports GHS₵58 Million Profit Despite Economic Challenges

Unilever Ghana PLC has posted a GHS₵58 million profit for 2024, demonstrating resilience amid Ghana’s economic difficulties.

The company achieved this performance on a revenue base of GHS₵930.8 million, while maintaining a strong cash position of GHS₵97 million, according to figures released at the Ghana Stock Exchange’s ‘Facts Behind The Figures’ forum.

Managing Director Christopher Wulff-Caesar credited the results to strategic innovation, operational efficiency, and sustained investment in core brands like Pepsodent, Geisha, and Vaseline. “Our 2024 performance reflects the strength of our brands and the effectiveness of our business model,” he told stakeholders. The company maintained market leadership in Oral Care and Personal Care categories while expanding its Home Care segment with new product launches.

Unilever Ghana continues to advance its sustainability agenda through plastic recycling initiatives and education programs. The company, through its partnership with the British Government and Ernst & Young, has also provided £100,000 grants each to two local enterprises in the plastics and agriculture sectors to support sustainable growth.

Through its Pepsodent “twice-brushing” campaign, Unilever reaches over one million Ghanaians annually with oral health education and product donations. Wulff-Caesar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to responsible growth, stating, “Our impact extends beyond the market to the communities we serve across Ghana.”

The results highlight Unilever Ghana’s ability to navigate economic pressures while maintaining profitability and social impact, positioning the company for continued growth in 2025.