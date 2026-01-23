Unilever Ghana Profit Surges 63 Percent

Unilever Ghana PLC (Public Limited Company) has announced strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, driven by strategic focus on key product categories and enhanced operational efficiency. The consumer goods company achieved an 11.7 per cent increase in revenue, rising to GH₵1.039 billion from GH₵930.8 million the previous year.

The growth was largely fueled by a strong focus on Oral Care, Beauty and Wellbeing categories, the company stated, adding that this was achieved through optimized sales strategies and improved market penetration.

Profitability metrics showed robust improvement, with gross profit climbing to GH₵406.6 million from GH₵352.8 million, and profit after taxation surging to GH₵94.4 million from GH₵58.1 million in 2024. This represents a 62.5 per cent increase in net profit year on year.

A notable highlight is the expansion in operating profit margin to 13.9 per cent, up from 10.2 per cent in the prior period. Operating profit increased to GH₵144.5 million compared to GH₵95.9 million in 2024.

The statement of financial position reveals a strengthened liquidity position, with cash and bank balances more than doubling to GH₵210.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to GH₵97.0 million at the end of 2024. Total assets increased to GH₵545.7 million from GH₵444.0 million.

However, inventories decreased to GH₵103.2 million from GH₵128.7 million, while trade and other payables increased to GH₵124.1 million. The reduction in inventory levels suggests improved working capital management and efficient stock turnover.

The cash flow statement underscores a dramatic improvement in operational cash generation. Net cash generated from operating activities was GH₵203.0 million, a substantial increase from GH₵41.2 million in 2024. This represents a nearly fivefold increase in operating cash flow.

The company also paid a higher dividend of GH₵37.5 million, up from GH₵28.0 million the previous year, demonstrating confidence in its financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

Total equity for Unilever Ghana grew to GH₵271.6 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to GH₵225.9 million at the end of 2024. The increase in shareholder equity reflects the strong profitability during the year, partially offset by dividend distributions.

Earnings per share for equity holders rose sharply to GH₵1.5098 from GH₵0.9285 in 2024, representing a 62.6 per cent increase.

The company’s performance in 2025 marks a significant recovery from challenges faced in prior periods. In the first half of 2025, Unilever Ghana had reported a 54.6 per cent year on year decline in net profit to GH₵25.5 million, driven by rising input costs and lower other income. The strong second half performance turned the full year results decisively positive.

The 2025 results also compare favorably with the company’s third quarter performance. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was GH₵779.9 million with profit after tax of GH₵59.1 million, indicating that the fourth quarter contributed approximately GH₵259 million in revenue and GH₵35.3 million in profit.

Unilever Ghana operates in the consumer goods sector, offering a wide range of products in categories such as Home Care, Personal Care, and Foods. The company is a subsidiary of Unilever Overseas Holdings Limited and trades on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) under the ticker symbol UNIL.

In a statement within the financial report, the company affirmed that the financial statements do not contain untrue statements, misleading facts or omit material facts to the best of our knowledge.

The unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) of Ghana.

Looking ahead, the company’s strong cash position and improved operational efficiency provide a solid foundation for continued growth. The focus on premium categories such as Oral Care and Beauty products appears to be resonating with Ghanaian consumers despite ongoing economic pressures.

The results demonstrate Unilever Ghana’s ability to navigate inflationary pressures through effective cost management, strategic pricing, and targeted investment in high growth categories. The company’s market leadership position in key segments remains intact as it continues to balance growth investments with profitability.