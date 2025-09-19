Unilever Ghana Appoints Four New Directors in Major Board Restructuring

Unilever Ghana PLC (Public Limited Company) has completed a significant board transformation with the appointment of four new non-executive directors, including Forbes Africa-recognized technology executive Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh and former Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Managing Director Peterson Ekow Afedzie.

The consumer goods giant announced the simultaneous departure of Philip Sowah and Dr. Edith Dankwa from the board, both effective September 30, 2025, while introducing four distinguished professionals to strengthen its governance structure beginning October 1.

Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh brings exceptional international experience as founder and chief executive of BrainWave AfricaTech, following her groundbreaking tenure as the first woman and first African to serve as International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) Regional Head for North, East, and West Africa across 35 countries.

The Harvard Business School alumna previously tripled IBM Ghana’s revenue during her leadership and later served as Microsoft’s Digital Transformation Lead for Africa. Her accomplishments earned recognition among Forbes Africa’s Top 50 Most Influential Women in Africa in 2023 and multiple international accolades for technology leadership.

Setutsi Goka Ivowi joins the board after her successful tenure as founding chief executive of Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX), where she steered the institution to profitability within five years. The strategic advisor with Global Village Consortium previously made history as the first female and first Ghanaian Business Executive Officer at Nestlé Central & West Africa Ltd, managing operations across 22 countries during a 15-year career.

Peterson Ekow Afedzie brings over three decades of capital markets expertise from his transformational role at GSE, where he coordinated the automation of trading, clearing, and settlement systems. The former GSE Managing Director also established the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) and Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), positioning him uniquely for Unilever’s strategic governance needs.

Djabanor Narh completes the quartet of appointments, contributing over 30 years of management consulting experience across public and private sectors. The Brunel University graduate specializes in enterprise-wide transformations and digital technology integration, areas increasingly critical for multinational corporations operating in Africa.

The board restructuring occurs during a challenging period for Unilever Ghana’s parent company, which recently announced significant leadership changes at its global headquarters. Unilever PLC revealed in February 2025 that Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher would step down by mutual agreement, creating uncertainty about strategic direction for subsidiary operations.

Unilever Ghana operates as a subsidiary of the British-Dutch multinational, manufacturing and distributing consumer goods including personal care, home care, and food products across Ghana and neighboring markets. The company maintains listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker UNIL, providing transparency for local investors.

The new directors bring combined expertise spanning technology transformation, commodities trading, capital markets development, and international business management. This diverse skill set aligns with Unilever’s digital transformation agenda and expansion strategies across African markets.

Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh’s appointment is particularly significant given her advocacy for women’s empowerment and rural community development in Ghana. She supports clean water and solar lighting initiatives while planning educational infrastructure projects in underserved areas.

The board changes follow Christopher Carl Wulff-Caesar’s appointment as Managing Director in April 2024, indicating continued leadership renewal across Unilever Ghana’s executive structure. The company has emphasized strategic positioning for growth in Ghana’s expanding consumer market.

Peterson Afedzie’s capital markets background may prove valuable as Unilever Ghana navigates investor relations and potential financing requirements. His experience with market automation and regulatory compliance enhances the board’s capability to address complex financial decisions.

The appointments reflect broader trends of African multinational corporations recruiting proven executives with continental experience. All four new directors possess international exposure while maintaining strong connections to Ghanaian business networks.

Unilever Ghana’s board transformation positions the company for strategic decision-making amid evolving consumer preferences and competitive pressures in West African markets. The combination of technology, finance, and commodities expertise should strengthen oversight capabilities across key operational areas.