UNIDO Donates Laptops and Vehicle Tyres to Ghana Enterprises Agency

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), through support from the Government of Japan, has donated 100 laptops and 30 vehicle tyres to the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) to strengthen the agency’s capacity in supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The presentation, which took place in Accra, forms part of the ongoing project “Expanding the Kaizen Initiative by Enhancing Sustainable Agribusiness,” a partnership between UNIDO, GEA, and the Government of Japan aimed at boosting productivity, innovation, and competitiveness within Ghana’s food processing and manufacturing sectors.

In her address, GEA’s Chief Executive Officer, Margaret Ansei, highlighted the successes of the collaboration since 2022, noting that 204 district-level technical officers have been trained under the project, with 13 undergoing final assessment for international UNIDO certification.

According to her, the project has not only enhanced staff capabilities but also strengthened GEA’s logistical resources, leading to the provision of vehicles, office furniture, and now laptops to improve service delivery.

She also commended UNIDO’s data-driven U-SPARK initiative for significantly improving operational efficiency in selected manufacturing companies, adding that its success in Ghana has drawn continental attention and is now being expanded across Africa through AUDA-NEPAD.

Describing the newly donated items as “enablers of progress,” Madam Ansei assured that they would be put to effective use in enhancing GEA’s operations and supporting MSMEs nationwide.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan, UNIDO, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, calling for continued collaboration to drive inclusive, sustainable enterprise development and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s GDP.