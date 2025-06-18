UNICEF Warns Africa Must Prepare for Child Population Boom by 2050

On the Day of the African Child commemoration, UNICEF Ghana delivered a stark demographic forecast: 40% of the world’s children will be African by 2050.

For Ghana, where youth already comprise 45% of the population, this projection underscores urgent needs in education, healthcare and digital inclusion.

“Africa’s future is global,” declared UNICEF Ghana Representative Osama Makkawi Khogali, calling for immediate investment in foundational learning and job readiness. The June 16 observance honored the 1976 Soweto student uprising while sounding alarms about contemporary challenges – from nutrition gaps to digital divides threatening Africa’s coming “youth tsunami.”

The agency urged renewed commitment to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, emphasizing that Ghana’s development trajectory will significantly influence continental outcomes. With 48 rights provisions still unrealized for millions, UNICEF positioned child welfare as both moral imperative and strategic necessity for national competitiveness.