UNICEF Report Reveals Critical Skills Mismatch in Ghana’s Technical Education Sector

A comprehensive assessment of Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector (TVET)has exposed significant gaps between skills taught in institutions and those demanded by employers, highlighting a critical challenge for the country’s demographic dividend potential.

The ‘Skills Supply and Demand-Side Assessment Report’ for the Ashanti Region, commissioned by UNICEF Ghana in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, highlights wide gaps between school learning and industry expectations. The study analyzed training offered by 57 pre-tertiary TVET institutions across public and private sectors.

The research revealed alarming disparities in agricultural training, with only one institution offering agriculture-related courses despite the Ashanti region’s strong agricultural base and high demand for agro-processing skills. Similarly, just four institutions provide Information and Communication Technology training, despite rising digital economy demands.

Youth unemployment statistics underscore the urgency of addressing these gaps. The Ghana Statistical Service reports that youth aged 15 to 35 years constitute about 77.4% of the total unemployed population, amounting to over 1.3 million individuals. This scenario reflects the fundamental mismatch between educational outputs and industry requirements.

Recent data shows youth unemployment remains alarmingly high at 22.5% for ages 15 to 35 and 32% for ages 15 to 24, according to Ghana Statistical Service Dr. Iddrisu. The persistent joblessness underscores urgent needs for employment expansion and skills alignment.

The UNICEF assessment employed mixed-methods research including institutional visits, employer surveys, and stakeholder consultations across agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and construction sectors. This comprehensive approach provided insights into both supply and demand sides of the skills ecosystem.

Key findings revealed fashion design and garment production as the most offered trade, while green technology and advanced IT remain underserved despite growing market demand. Infrastructure and equipment inadequacy further compounds challenges, with growing enrollment straining existing facilities and undermining Competency-Based Training effectiveness.

About 25% of young people aged 15-35 are not in employment, education or training, with women and persons with disabilities facing particular difficulties securing employment. These demographics face additional barriers in accessing quality skills training and job opportunities.

The study identified significant perception gaps between employers and graduates. While employers reported difficulties finding candidates with job-ready skills, practical experience, and soft skills, graduates rated their own preparedness more positively, indicating awareness gaps about industry standards.

The assessment, funded by UNICEF Ghana Office, seeks to bridge the gap between the skills TVET graduates acquire and those required by employers to drive sustainable economic development. The research focused on identifying current and future labor market demands across key economic sectors.

Private institutions demonstrated higher Competency-Based Training accreditation rates compared to public institutions, though both sectors face infrastructure constraints. The introduction of free TVET education, while increasing access, has overwhelmed existing facilities and compromised training quality in some instances.

Employers consistently reported challenges finding workers with adequate soft skills training, which remains largely absent from formal TVET instruction. Workplace Experience Learning programs exist but present risks for employers, creating reluctance to participate in practical training partnerships.

Regional disparities compound the challenge, with youth unemployment rates reaching 39% in the Upper East region and similarly high levels in other northern regions. These numbers reflect how skills mismatch affects different areas of the country disproportionately.

The report emphasizes Ghana’s potential to benefit from its demographic dividend, with a burgeoning youth population positioned to drive economic growth. However, this potential remains unrealized due to high unemployment, job insecurity, and limited opportunities aligned with available skills.

Agriculture sector training gaps appear particularly concerning given the region’s agricultural dominance and potential for agro-processing development. The single institution offering agricultural training cannot meet demand for specialized skills in modern farming techniques, post-harvest processing, and agricultural technology.

ICT sector underdevelopment in TVET institutions contrasts sharply with Ghana’s digital transformation ambitions and growing demand for technology skills across industries. The limited number of institutions offering relevant training constrains the country’s ability to develop necessary digital competencies.

Construction and manufacturing sectors showed similar patterns of demand exceeding supply for skilled workers, while traditional trades like fashion design face oversupply despite limited market absorption capacity.

The assessment recommends collective efforts across the education sector and increased TVET investment to align training with industry needs. Only through strategic coordination can Ghana leverage its demographic advantage for sustainable economic growth.

UNICEF’s involvement reflects international recognition of TVET’s crucial role in youth development and economic growth across developing countries. The organization works in over 190 countries promoting children’s rights, including education and skills development opportunities.