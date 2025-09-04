UNICEF Report Exposes Agriculture Training Gap in Ghana’s Farming Heartland

Ghana’s Ashanti Region faces a critical skills paradox where agricultural mechanization training is virtually non-existent despite farming being the area’s economic backbone, according to a new UNICEF-commissioned study.

The “Skills Supply and Demand-Side Assessment Report” for the Ashanti Region reveals that only one institution offers agricultural mechanization training among 43 different trades offered across public and private Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutes.

The study, commissioned by UNICEF Ghana in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, highlights wide gaps between school learning and industry expectations, particularly striking in a region where agriculture employs a significant portion of the population.

Instead of agriculture-focused training, the most common programs are fashion design technology, electrical engineering, catering and hospitality management, and building and construction. While these trades offer valuable skills, they fail to align with the region’s agricultural foundation.

The assessment identified significant curriculum misalignment, with an oversupply of certain trades and critical shortage of others. This mismatch creates a situation where training institutions produce graduates whose skills don’t match employer needs in the region’s dominant economic sector.

The report specifically noted that despite the region’s agrarian nature, tertiary-level agricultural training exists but remains significantly underrepresented within the TVET system. This gap extends to emerging areas such as green technologies and digital competencies that are critical for future agricultural development.

The assessment, funded by UNICEF Ghana Office, seeks to bridge the gap between skills TVET graduates acquire and those required by employers to drive sustainable economic development. The study focused on identifying current and future labor market demands to inform evidence-based policy decisions.

Agricultural experts warn that this skills shortage could have long-term consequences for food security and rural development. Without targeted mechanization training, the region risks an aging farming population with insufficient young people prepared to modernize agricultural practices.

The timing proves particularly concerning as Ghana faces increasing pressure to boost agricultural productivity amid climate change challenges and global food security threats. Modern farming techniques, including mechanization and precision agriculture, require specialized technical skills that current TVET programs fail to provide.

The initiative represents a step towards addressing systemic issues within Ghana’s TVET sector, including youth unemployment, skills mismatches, and inequitable access to training opportunities. The study aims to align TVET programs with evolving 21st-century workforce needs.

Industry stakeholders are calling for immediate expansion of agricultural mechanization training programs to address this critical gap. Proposed solutions include establishing specialized agricultural technology centers and integrating modern farming techniques into existing TVET curricula.

The report’s findings suggest that without strategic intervention, Ashanti Region’s agricultural sector may struggle to attract young workers capable of implementing modern farming practices. This could undermine the region’s economic stability and Ghana’s broader food security objectives.

Youth unemployment statistics compound these concerns. In Ghana, about 25% of young people aged 15-35 are not in employment, education or training, with women and persons with disabilities facing particular difficulties securing employment.

Educational planners emphasize that addressing the skills mismatch requires coordinated efforts between government, private sector, and training institutions. The agricultural sector’s modernization depends on producing technically skilled workers who understand both traditional farming and contemporary mechanization technologies.

The study recommends immediate policy interventions to realign TVET offerings with regional economic realities. This includes establishing dedicated agricultural mechanization training centers and developing curricula that integrate digital technologies with farming practices.

For Ghana’s development goals, the report highlights how skills misalignment can undermine economic growth in regions with clear competitive advantages. The Ashanti Region’s agricultural potential remains constrained by human capital limitations rather than natural resource constraints.

The findings underscore broader challenges facing African agricultural development, where technical education often fails to support the continent’s predominantly agricultural economies. Similar skills gaps likely exist across other farming regions throughout Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa.