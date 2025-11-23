UNICEF Commends Ghana’s Leadership in Transparent SDG Budget Tracking

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has praised Ghana for implementing an advanced budget accountability system that places the nation among a select group of countries worldwide tracking Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) investment with exceptional transparency.

At the launch of Ghana’s 2023 SDG Budget and Expenditure Report, UNICEF officials highlighted that only a handful of nations globally have adopted similar accountability mechanisms. The report disclosed that Ghana increased SDG-related spending from GH₵83 billion in 2022 to GH₵180 billion in 2023, representing significant commitment across health, education, social protection, and human capital development.

Ms. Paulina Sarvilahti, Chief of Social Policy and Inclusion at UNICEF Ghana, described the Ministry of Finance’s leadership as exemplary. She stated there are very few countries brave enough to take this step to have this kind of accountability tool in place, noting it is laudable that the Ministry of Finance is a frontrunner in this approach.

The Sustainable Development Report ranks Ghana 120th out of 193 United Nations (UN) Member States in overall SDG achievement globally. Despite this positioning, Ms. Sarvilahti expressed optimism that Ghana’s data-driven methodology would accelerate progress toward the 2030 targets.

She acknowledged that multiple global crises including climate change, economic pressures, and pandemic aftereffects have complicated SDG delivery for all nations. However, she emphasized that Ghana’s unique monitoring framework ensures resources reach the right beneficiaries, serving as a catalyst for meeting targets.

The UNICEF official highlighted Ghana’s progress in education, gender-related investments, and poverty reduction focused on social protection interventions. She particularly praised the 2023 report’s inclusion of child-specific indicators for the first time, calling it a major advancement.

Ms. Sarvilahti urged more integrated planning, efficient resource allocation, and strengthened collaboration between government and development partners. She stressed the need for targeted interventions that maximize return on investment while emphasizing Ghana’s commitment to generating and using data to guide policy decisions and budget allocations.

UNICEF Country Representative Mr. Osama Makiawi Khogali commended Ghana for ratifying the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990 and called for stronger action on poverty. He noted that 73 percent of Ghanaian children are affected by multidimensional poverty, underscoring the urgent need for continued investment in social sectors.

The launch coincided with World Children’s Day, reinforcing the importance of child-focused development investments. Mr. Khogali emphasized that targeted SDG investments remain crucial for accelerating national progress toward 2030 goals.

Mr. Isaac Fraikue, Director of Budget at the Ministry of Finance, expressed confidence that Ghana will meet SDG targets by the deadline. He explained that the reporting process allows for timely corrective measures, adding that the country is working hard to definitely meet targets by the time they are due.

Mr. Fraikue emphasized that developing the report goes beyond just tagging and tracking budgetary applications and associated expenditures. He stated it tells the story of Ghana’s development journey, reflecting the government’s resolve to ensure no one is left behind while aligning national priorities with a shared global vision for a better future.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Finance will focus on localizing SDG budget and expenditure reports and deepening engagement with stakeholders to enhance transparency and accountability. The approach aims to harness data benefits in guiding financial decisions while ensuring widespread understanding of development priorities.

The 2023 Summary Budget Brief revealed that social sector ministries’ combined budgets increased by 29 percent in nominal terms but only 4 percent in real terms when adjusted for price inflation. Budget allocations to social sectors have increased by 165 percent since 2018 in nominal terms, though inflation has eroded apparent gains.

Real terms social sector spending remained the same in 2023 as in 2018, a period during which the population increased by 11 percent. The analysis revealed that while social sector investments show high returns, with every GH₵1 invested in the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme generating GH₵2.5 in return, challenges persist in maintaining real value amid economic pressures.

International targets for social sector spending comprise at least 12 to 15 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while Ghana’s social sector expenditure stands at approximately 5.5 percent of GDP in 2023. Ghana’s tax to GDP ratio was 13.4 percent in 2022 compared to an average of 16 percent in Sub-Saharan Africa and 20 percent for Lower Middle-Income Countries.

The Ministry of Finance has firmly integrated SDG tracking into its operational framework, establishing mechanisms to monitor whether investments translate into measurable outcomes for citizens. The accountability system represents a significant step toward ensuring development resources deliver intended impacts across all sectors.

Ghana’s approach has positioned the country as a model for other developing nations seeking to strengthen transparency around development spending. The system allows policymakers to make evidence-based decisions while providing citizens with clear information about how public resources support national development priorities.