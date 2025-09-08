UNICEF Calls for District-Tailored TVET Centers to Match Local Economies

UNICEF has called for establishment of specialized technical and vocational training centers in every Ghanaian district, tailored to match local economic needs rather than adopting one-size-fits-all approaches to skills development.

The recommendation emerges from a comprehensive Skills Supply and Demand-Side Assessment Report for the Ashanti Region, which reveals critical mismatches between employer requirements and graduate skills. The study, funded by UNICEF Ghana Office, examined training offered by 57 pre-tertiary TVET institutions to bridge gaps between acquired and required skills.

The assessment exposes how generic training approaches fail local economies, with some districts producing graduates in oversupplied trades while critical skill shortages persist. UNICEF argues that agricultural districts should prioritize agro-processing and mechanization training over fashion design, while emerging digital hubs require coding specialists rather than traditional carpentry programs.

The findings are particularly striking in the Ashanti Region, where agriculture employs a significant portion of workers yet training gaps persist in this vital sector. This economic disconnect leaves thousands of young people without structured pathways into relevant skilled employment, despite government efforts to expand access.

The Free TVET policy has increased enrollment but infrastructure challenges remain acute. Many districts lack accredited training centers entirely, while existing facilities struggle with overcrowded classrooms and inadequate workshop equipment. UNICEF warns that access without proper infrastructure creates hollow promises for students seeking practical skills.

Despite challenges, TVET outcomes show promise, with 55% of Ashanti Region graduates securing employment and 18% pursuing further education, leaving 27% unemployed. These employment rates significantly exceed national youth averages, demonstrating vocational training’s potential when properly aligned with market needs.

The gig economy’s rapid expansion has created new training demands, particularly in digital skills, as casual side work evolves into primary youth employment in the Ashanti Region. This shift requires TVET programs to adapt quickly to emerging economic realities rather than maintaining traditional trade focuses.

UNICEF’s district-specific approach would create targeted training ecosystems. Mining areas could specialize in geology and heavy machinery, urban centers in ICT and logistics, while agricultural zones focus on modern farming techniques and food processing. Such alignment would boost local productivity while improving employment prospects.

The current skills mismatch results in economic inefficiencies, with employers unable to find qualified workers while graduates struggle for relevant employment. Curriculum misalignment often fails to meet industry expectations, creating oversupply in certain trades and critical shortages in others.

The study aims to inform evidence-based policy decisions for improving TVET quality and relevance to meet 21st-century workforce needs. This research-driven approach could transform Ghana’s approach to technical education from supply-driven to demand-responsive systems.

Investment in district-tailored TVET infrastructure represents more than educational reform. It offers a pathway for rebalancing Ghana’s economy from grassroots level, creating sustainable employment while building local economic capacity. Success could establish a model for skills development across Africa.

The economic logic appears compelling. When young people train in skills reflecting local economies, employment prospects improve dramatically while businesses access qualified workers. This virtuous cycle strengthens communities while reducing urban migration pressures and regional economic imbalances.