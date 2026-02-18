Uni MAC admits 2,803 students for the 2026 academic year

Report by Ben LARYEA

The University of Media, Arts and Communications ( Uni MAC) has admitted 2,803 students at it’s 4th matriculation ceremony for the academic year of 2026.

The students comprises of 1,685 undergraduate and 345 post graduate students for programmes spanning the communications, creative Arts, Languages and Business.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, the Vice – Chancellor, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah said the occasion is an academic journey that will shape the character of students to enable them contribute to the growth and development of the country.

He added that, the ceremony is the beginning and a commitment to learn to ethical conduct, intellectual rigor and a service to society, adding that students now have access to the full rights and privileges of the University facilities.

‘’ You have not merely gain admission into a University but an academic institution set up to train Media, Arts and Communications, education’’, he said, nothing that Uni MAC is a University of choice and creativity and also the best academic institution in the country.

Turning the spotlight on the internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Vice – Chancellor urged students to engage in strategic and ethical use of the internet and AI, saying these technological tools are powerful allies.

Prof. Eric Mensah added that said tools can accelerate their respective learning, open doors to collaborations across continents and equip students to solve real world problems, and was quick to remind them that they must not net AI to weakens their capacity to think autonomously.

‘’ Our expectation is that Uni MAC graduates will be AI – literate and human centered thinkers as students who harness digital intelligence to augment human insight’’, he said.

He therefore advised students to excel in the world of works (WoWs) and exhibits integrity by propagating the core values of Uni MAC in all working endeavors.